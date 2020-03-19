Home / Breaking News / Gray Court's ZF in temporary closing

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 9:02pm Vic MacDonald
There are 81 Coronavirus cases in South Carolina - none yet in Laurens County. Abbeville and Saluda Counties reported their first cases on Thursday. The University of South Carolina - the state's largest university - will stay closed and will have on-line classes for the rest of the spring semester. Commencements will be held sometime in the future.

BREAKING NEWS: Laurens County’s largest employer is closing for 10 days.

 

"We have been preparing for the potential outcome that we would have to pause both individual product lines or even entire plants in order to follow the interruption in demand and that is now official. At the same time, we are preparing to provide the best possible support for our customers' production restart after the corona break. All necessary preparations for the restart are also now being made. We’re hopeful that this is the best situation for our employees and the economy and look forward to getting through this and back to work very soon." - Tony Sapienza, ZF North American head of communications, announcing the closure of ZF Transmission, Gray Court, March 20 – March 30

 

Company: ZF Transmissions Gray Court, LLC Physical Address: 2846 North Old Laurens Road, Gray Court, SC 29645 Mailing Address: 2846 North Old Laurens Road, Gray Court, SC 29645 P: 864-200-5031 F: N / A CEO Name/Title: Thomas Joos Additional Contact: Michael Morris, Director of HR Established: 2011 Import: Yes Export: Yes # Employees: 2500 NAICS Code 1: 336350 Motor Vehicle Transmission and Power Train Parts Manufacturing NAICS Code 2: — NAICS Code 3: — NAICS Code 4: — Parent Company / Location: ZF Froedrichshafen AG – Friedrichshafen, Germany URL: www.zf.com

Source: Laurens County Development Corporation, Industry Directory

https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-timeline-how-the-pandemic-shut-down-global-auto-industry-2020-3

