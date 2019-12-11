Details on Armed Robbery in Gray Court

MAN ARRESTED FOR ARMED ROBBERY.

WLBG:

The Laurens County Sheriff’s office yesterday issued details behind the early Saturday morning arrest of a man on an Armed Robbery charge. As we reported yesterday, 43-year-old Cresousia Ardale Smith of Old Laurens Road, Gray Court is accused of taking $319.18 from a woman while armed with a Knife. The Sheriff’s report states that at about midnight Saturday morning deputies responded to the Exxon gas station on Highway 14 in Gray Court on an Armed Robbery report. That report indicates that a male subject entered the store and approached the counter, presenting a knife while demanding money. After getting money, the subject then ran out of the store and left the incident location on foot, headed toward Laurens. Sheriff Reynolds said that after receiving a tip, the suspect of the Armed Robbery was identified as Cresousia Smith and he was taken into custody without incident.

With a cash or surety bond set at $60,000 for the Armed Robbery charge, Cresousia Ardale Smith remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.