Gray Court & Newberry employment

500 NEW JOBS.

AT GRAY COURT-LAURENS COUNTY FACILITY

ZF Announces $200 Million Investment in North American Commercial Vehicle Transmission Manufacturing

LIVONIA, Michigan -- ZF has announced it is investing $200 million in commercial vehicle transmission manufacturing in North America, at Gray Court-Owings in Laurens County, SC.

Beginning in 2023, ZF will produce the ZF PowerLine 8-speed automatic transmission at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gray Court.

The additional production line at ZF Gray Court will result in more than 500 American jobs.

“ZF is a 106-year-old technology leader that has been in the U.S. for many decades, and this investment in U.S. manufacturing of sustainable driveline technology further proves our commitment to the North American commercial vehicle market,” explained Dr. Martin Fischer, President of ZF North America and Member of the Board of Management. “Together now with WABCO, ZF offers customers around the world an unrivaled product portfolio that includes driveline, steering, braking, ADAS technologies and telematics, coupled with a full-service network.”

The ZF PowerLine transmission is designed for medium-duty commercial vehicle trucks, buses and heavy-duty pickup trucks. The transmission is based on ZF’s 8-speed automatic transmission benchmark design, which provides maximum spread with fewer moving parts, reduced friction and less fluid. ZF PowerLine provides an incomparable total cost of ownership (TCO) with minimal maintenance, best-in-class fuel efficiency potential in the double digits, and highly integrated shift algorithms that promote up to 15% enhanced acceleration performance.

“ZF PowerLine proves equal, but in most cases, higher performance and efficiency than other transmissions with 9 and 10 speeds. It will set the new benchmark for automatic transmission technology in the strategic North American commercial vehicle market,” explained Christian Feldhaus, Director Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technology North America, ZF. “With its modular design, PowerLine is prepared for mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, making it a true technology bridge to future mobility.”

ZF began production of the PowerLine 8-speed automatic transmission at its global headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany, at the end of 2020 and made its first supply to North American customers in 2021. In 2023, volume production will begin in the U.S. and will exclusively serve North American market demand.

ZF Transmissions Gray Court: A Center of Excellence

The U.S. home of PowerLine is ZF Transmissions Gray Court, located in Gray Court, South Carolina, just outside of Greenville – home to BMW, Michelin and other top global suppliers.

“We started production in 2012 with our 8- and 9-speed automatic transmissions and quickly became a center of manufacturing excellence. As a result, we’ve been expanding our manufacturing footprint since our grand opening,” explained Thomas Joos, Vice President of ZF Transmissions Gray Court. “With the support of a dedicated workforce and collaborative regional partners, we are looking forward to adding the PowerLine to our facility.”

Since opening in 2012, the facility has produced 5.5 million automatic transmissions. Today, the 1,687,000 square-foot facility employs 2,200 people with capacity to produce 1.2 million transmissions per year.

ZF has been producing gears since 1915 when the company was founded to manufacture components for the Zeppelin airship. Since 2009, ZF has produced approximately 22.5 million 8-speed transmissions for passenger cars and light commercial vehicle customers around the world. Today, ZF is a leader in four technology domains: Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving and Electric Mobility.

Samsung Announces New Job Openings in Newberry

Hiring all skill levels for production, manufacturing, machine operators, professional and leadership roles

NEWBERRY – Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) has created more than 1,000 jobs in the county since coming to Newberry in 2017. As SEHA continues to grow, it is now hiring for hundreds of new positions for all skill levels with training available.

SEHA offers competitive pay, benefits, 401(k), and weekly perfect attendance bonuses. SEHA provides team members an opportunity to grow and advance quickly through company development paths. SEHA’s parent company, Samsung Electronics was ranked No. 1 in Forbes World’s Best Employers for 2020.

“We are excited to continue to grow the Samsung manufacturing facility in Newberry,” said Annmarie Higgins, head of Human Resources at Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America. “Our team members are the most dedicated and hardworking group I’ve worked with and know our growing team will continue to display these qualities.”

SEHA is hiring both salaried and hourly associates, including leadership roles, in its production support, maintenance, engineering, logistics, quality control, finance and human resources departments. MAU is hiring for production, material handler, quality technician, forklift operator, machine operator and assembly technician. All of the positions make $13 per hour or more with the opportunity to increase the pay rate based on shift premiums.

For more information on positions and how to apply, visit www.samsungscjobs.com.

