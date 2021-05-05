A "Grade A"

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital nationally recognized with an ‘A’ for the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

Five hospitals included on Leapfrog’s “Straight A” honor listing

GREENVILLE – Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital has improved from a “B” to an “A” rating in the Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grades released by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety.

The Leapfrog Group assigns letter grades to approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country based on their performance in process/structural and outcome measures, representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. Six additional Prisma Health hospitals also received “A” ratings.

Four Prisma Health Hospitals — Baptist Parkridge, Greer Memorial, Hillcrest, and Oconee Memorial — earned Leapfrog’s “Straight A” honor, receiving five or more “A” ratings in a row. Across Prisma Health, Hillcrest Hospital demonstrated the greatest improvement in overall scoring as compared to the fall 2020 ratings release.

“I could not be prouder of the team at Laurens County Hospital for receiving an improved rating during such unprecedented and often challenging times,” said Justin Benfield, CEO of Laurens County Hospital. “Their hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we hope that our patients find confidence in knowing that our team goes the extra mile for them every day.”

Kristin Vondrak, Prisma Health’s chief quality executive, said, “In a year of unprecedented challenges in healthcare, I am especially grateful for everyone’s ongoing commitment to quality, safety and being the difference.”

Leapfrog’s spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grades for Prisma Health:

Baptist Easley Hospital: A (fall 2020 = A)

Baptist Hospital: B (fall 2020 = B)

Baptist Parkridge Hospital: A (fall 2020 = A)

Greenville Memorial Hospital: A (fall 2020 = A)

Greer Memorial Hospital: A (fall 2020 = A)

Hillcrest Hospital: A (fall 2020 = A)

Laurens County Hospital: A (fall 2020 = B)

Oconee Memorial Hospital: A (fall 2020 = A)

Richland Hospital: C (fall 2020 = C)

Tuomey Hospital: C (fall 2020 = C)

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. To see Prisma Health’s full grade details, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org

Not all Prisma Health hospitals are included in the report. The Leapfrog Group excludes locations that do not meet certain data thresholds surrounding patient volumes and services offered. It also excludes critical access and specialty hospitals, such as the Children’s Hospitals in Columbia and Greenville and the Heart Hospital in Columbia. These ratings were compiled using national performance data ranging from 2017–2020.