Self Regional Healthcare Foundation’s

Signature Fundraising Event, the Mid-Winter Ball, Is Going Virtual in 2021

Greenwood – Self Regional Healthcare Foundation’s annual Mid-Winter Ball is going from an in-person live event to a totally virtual one – all live-streamed online for everyone to attend.

Set for the evening of Saturday, February 27, 2021 and themed “MASK-erade -Virtually…the Most Anticipated Fundraiser of the Year!”, this year’s Mid-Winter Ball will honor the challenges and sacrifices the pandemic has put on our community and on our healthcare workers. “The pandemic has caused a great strain on our personal lives as well as the lives of our healthcare workers and services so we are committed to maintaining the tradition of our signature fundraiser. Rather than being in-person, it will be virtual – allowing us to offer the ball experience to many more people, while keeping everyone safe in the comfort of their own home,” said Ken Coffey, Executive Director of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation.

Typically a ticketed event, the Mid-Winter Ball will be open to everyone.

“It will be live streamed and we will utilize an online bidding platform. It will still include a wonderful silent auction with all kinds of unique items to choose from plus a live auction with a variety of exciting and one-of-a-kind experiences. We are thrilled at the prospect of broadening our audience and potentially raising more funds for healthcare services right here in Greenwood,” said Laine Orcutt, Chair, Self Regional Healthcare Board of Trustees.

Customarily, the Mid-Winter Ball fundraiser is a formal event with more than 600 people in attendance for dinner, dancing, and the silent and live auctions. “Shifting the Mid-Winter Ball to an online event is how many healthcare and not for profit organizations are adapting to the current climate while still staying true to the mission of raising funds for healthcare equipment and vital medical services,” said Coffey.

The live stream event will feature a program, recognition of sponsors, a silent auction, a raffle with a cash prizes, and a live auction conducted by an in-person auctioneer plus a few surprises. “Attendees” will be able to view it from their home using a smartphone, tablet, computer or live stream TV service. Excited bidders can start early on the silent auction which will open a full week before the live stream event.

“For 33 years, the Mid-Winter Ball has relied on the generous support of people throughout our community and our loyal Presenting Sponsors– like Countybank, Greenwood Capital and Lonza – who all recognize the importance of local healthcare services and needs. This year will be no different, it will just “look” different,” added Coffey.

Since its inception, the Mid-Winter Ball has raised well over $3 million on behalf of Self Regional Healthcare. Proceeds from this year’s ball will benefit the hospital’s ability to continue providing advanced healthcare services for Greenwood and the Lakelands region. For more information, follow the Foundation on Facebook or visit the website at www.selfregionalfoundation.org.

The Self Regional Healthcare Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization that supports Self Regional Healthcare by providing philanthropic support for new construction, renovations, service line enhancements, acquisition of new and replacement medical technology, and provides a variety of scholarships for those interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. Self Regional Healthcare is a not-for-profit, regional referral hospital that provides care to residents of Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, Saluda, McCormick, Edgefield and Newberry counties.