Murder Victim Identified, Suspect Charged

GoFundMe set up for homicide victim's family.

I am Deauntay’s sister in law, Chastity. I have been with his brother Justin since Deauntay was 3 years old.

I have watched him grow into the most beautiful, kind hearted soul anyone could ever meet.

The loss our family and friends are experiencing is unimaginable. To have someone like Deauntay stripped from this world the way he was just doesn’t make sense to any of us.

Deauntay worked Part time at the Pizza Palace in Laurens, he didn’t have insurance through them or independently. He thought he had plenty of time to worry about that when he was a little older. Unfortunately, the time has come way before any of us expected.

The family is asking for any support that you can do to help raise the funds for his funeral. On average most burials cost anywhere between $6,000-$8,000. This cost is just too great with his family Being on fixed incomes and obviously not expecting to have something like this happen for savings to be there to fall on to.

Basically if you knew Deauntay, or didn’t, but have lost someone who should have had plenty of time for a future think about donating to help his family with these cost.

I want to add personally; thank you for taking the time to read this, I hope you were touched by Deauntay’s beautiful heart and soul and know we appreciate every fond memory you have of him. If you have stories keep telling them, let him live everyday with you and live your life to the fullest with him by your side! Even if you can’t donate to this; donate time with a loved one, share your favorite memory of Deauntay on Facebook, and hug your loved ones tight every time you see them.

— Thank you all!

Deauntay’s Family

