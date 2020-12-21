HOLIDAY Giving - a photo gallery.

Clinton and Laurens generosity steps to the forefront as Christmas approaches, through The Reindeer Run, Clinton Y Toys Drive, and Clinton High JROTC clothes and soliders-donations drives, among others.

The Laurens Y’s Reindeer Run raises money for scholarships (more photos from Dec. 12 event at MyClintonNews.com).

At the Clinton Y, the facility, Clinton Police, and CHS JROTC team up to purchase toys for distribution on Dec. 21.

Partners at the Clinton Family YMCA toy drive: Industrial Compressor Solutions, CCL Label, CHS Jr. ROTC, Broad Street UMC Youth Group, Hopewell Church, individual members, Community Baptist, and the Clinton Police Department. JROTC participants are Roselio Contreras-Hernandez, shown above in WSPA-TV interview, with Cameron Shockley and Autumn Hill. Interim Y Director Patti Nelson and Police Lt. Michael Addison also talked about the effort to make Clinton children’s Christmas brighter.

At CHS last Wednesday, Alpha Company donates clothes to a North Greenville University drive for the homeless. Representing the company are Hannah Nelson, Lily Randall, Nick Wilson, Zipporah Scurry, Jamaurea Griffin, Joshua Elesh, and Tee Johnson.

Charlie Company gathers donated toiletries and packages these items for soldiers in Texas. Representing the company are Lindsey Pysell and Madison Allman.

Clinton Elementary gift-wrapped a unique drive-through students’ art show (photos inside this issue and on this newspaper’s website). Also, everyone was invited to celebrate the season with a Live Nativity at Davidson Street Baptist Church, Clinton, on December 20 to make lasting memories. Special guest, Santa Claus, was available for pictures and last minute requests; and the first 200 families received a free funnel cake and hot chocolate.

The First, Laurens, hosted Santa following The Great Christmas Ride on Dec. 19, and staged a food give-away on Dec. 23.

The City of Laurens sponsored its Official Christmas Parade, through neighborhoods and on Facebook Live on Dec. 20.

The City of Clinton sponsored its new lights show - O Lighted Night - Dec. 3, 2020 - Jan. 2, 2021.

Landau Fire: Sarah Strange posted photos from a collection site for clothes and other donations to benefit the 15 people displaced by the Dec. 20 fire at the Landau Apartments in Clinton.

An account was set up at Arthur State Bank, with funds to be distributed among all 8 families, sponsored by Laurens CountyBUZZ. Also, Drop-offs at: 600 West Main Street, Clinton City Police Department, Waffle House on S. Broad, Titlemax Clinton, and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (info: Courtney Snow, public information officer). A Facebook group also has been established to meet these needs. The Chosen Generation Ministries Worship Center, in Laurens, conducted a 2-hour donations acceptance on Monday.

Former Clinton High School Athletics director Nickie Templeton posted on Sunday about “Santa Toy Drop Off Event at First Baptist in Clinton.

Clinton-Joanna neighbors also made donations for a family of 5 that lost everything in a Dec. 20 house fire in the Joanna Community. Donation sites were announced for Blalock St., Joanna, and Elizabeth St., Clinton.

Hejaz Circus and Laurens County Shrine Club Donate 39 Bicycles to Christmas for Kids in Laurens County. On Tuesday, December 14, leadership from the Hejaz Shrine Circus and members from the Laurens County Shrine Club were able to donate 39 bicycles to help Laurens County families this Christmas Season. The bicycles will be distributed to deserving children through the Joanna Lions Club, Parents as Teachers, and Joanna-Woodson Elementary School. “We are truly blessed to be able to help local children in need right here in Laurens County this year. The support we have received from the Laurens County Community and Hejaz Circus is certain to bring a smile to children this Christmas,” said Laurens County Shrine Club President B.R. Smith. Laurens County Shrine Club Members pictured left to right are: President B. R. Smith and Noble Dennis Nabors.

HOSPICE DONATION: Pictured: Randy Barnes, Post #20; Gene Pinson, Post #20; Butch Sims, Post #20; Jill Hull, Post #20; All White, Post #20; and Nancy Hart Wicker, MD, Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Medical Director.

The American Legion Post #20 donated to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont’s $250,000 Capital Campaign to update the Hospice House.

It has been over 15 years since the Hospice House admitted its first patient. Continually caring for over 5,000 patients since opening its doors in 2005 has taken a toll on the facility. “In order to continue to live out the promise of being a place of comfort and peace made years ago, updates at the House are essential. The generosity of our community will help assure the Hospice House will continue to provide the highest level of compassionate care in a homelike setting,” an announcement said.

Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont is a community non-profit network of care that provides expert, life-changing health care for those living with advanced illnesses, serving Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties since 1981. For more information, please call 227-9393 or visit www.hospicepiedmont.org.

-- Photos are by Chronicle Editor Vic MacDonald, and Contributed & Facebook.