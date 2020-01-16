Getting students started

Jan. 25 is D56 kindergarten registration.

Laurens County School District 56 announces that 4K and 5K Registration for 2020-2021 will be held Saturday, January 25. Please join the district between 9 and 11 a.m. in the gym at Clinton High School to register, meet school and district staff, and enjoy fun activities with your child/children.

For 4 year-old to be eligible, they must turn 4 on or before September 1, 2020. Bring a copy of your child's birth certificate, immunization records, and two proofs of residence.

If applicable, also bring your child's Medicaid card, SNAP case number, and/or custody papers. Parents/guardians who are missing requested documents can come to registration anyway and get started with the registration process. Parents of students currently enrolled at M. S. Bailey will not need to attend registration for 5 year-old kindergarten, as those records will be sent to the appropriate elementary school in June.