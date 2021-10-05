Get your shots

PTC and Self Regional Partner to Offer Vaccination Clinic May 13.

Piedmont Technical College and Self Regional Healthcare are partnering to host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood. The event is open to PTC faculty, staff and students ― as well as the general public. The clinic will deliver the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, May 13, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. It will resume to deliver the second dose three weeks later, on Thursday, June 3, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Every individual who receives the vaccine on May 13 will receive a $5 Chick-fil-a gift card.

“This clinic would not be possible without continuing support and commitment from Self Regional Healthcare,” said Dr. Hope E. Rivers, president of PTC. “Together, our institutions are doing their part to promote public health and offering an opportunity for members of our community to receive the vaccine. We so look forward to the day when COVID-19 is merely a concern of the past.”

"We are grateful to be partnering with Piedmont Technical College for this important outreach event. Our organizations share the vision of getting past this pandemic, and widespread vaccination is the way to do that,” said Jim Pfeiffer, president and CEO, Self Regional Healthcare. “We encourage everyone who is available to come get vaccinated and do their part to defeat COVID-19."

Those seeking vaccination at the clinic are asked to bring a photo ID, insurance card if they have it (though insurance is not required to receive the vaccine).

Both appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the clinic. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 864-725-3555.

###