FRONT LINES: In the Emergency Room

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM - Note: April 28-30 is the expected peak of COVID-19 in SC, according to Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation.

The South Carolina College of Emergency Physicians is the SC chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. Our mission is to promote the highest quality of emergency care for our patients in the State of South Carolina through advocacy, education, professional development, and the advancement of emergency medicine as a medical specialty.

As Emergency Physicians, we are working to fight the novel coronavirus that is currently infecting our communities across South Carolina and the nation. We can’t win this battle alone however, and we need all of you - our patients, friends, and neighbors - to help us and all of our medical colleagues in these challenging times. Here are the ways that everyone can help:

STAY HOME!

This is the most important thing you can do to help us prevent the spread of infection! Pay attention to state and local agencies for most up-to-date guidelines. If you must go out, stay 6 feet or more away from others. If you need to get out of the house, consider going for a walk or a bike ride...as long as you stay at least 6 feet from others. And please: Wash Your Hands!

IF YOU FEEL SICK

If your symptoms are mild, STAY HOME, isolate yourself from others especially from those who are over 60 or have serious medical conditions like diabetes, heart problems, cancer, or lung problems. Call your physician for guidance about testing and at home care and support or seek online resources through your local hospital websites. Many communities now have TeleHealth and phone screening available and can direct you for COVID19 testing if needed.

If your symptoms are more severe and you feel you need medical attention DO SEEK CARE. Call 911 or Visit your Local Emergency Department if you are having a medical emergency. Please let them know immediately if you have concerns for COVID19 infection such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

We are all adapting to the COVID19 Pandemic. We are working hard to keep you, our community, and our health care providers safe and healthy. This will vary from hospital to hospital, but in general you should expect certain changes in the ED to prevent the spread of infection.

We will be limiting visitors for patients

We will be screening patients as they arrive for signs of Infection such as fever and cough

You will likely be asked to wear a mask. This protects you and other patients.

If your vital signs are normal, your doctor may examine you remotely by video chat or by telephone outside the room. We are doing this to limit the chance of spreading infection and to reduce the use of our limited supply of protective clothing and equipment.

We often will NOT be able to test for COVID19 in the Emergency Department. This is changing daily, but currently we are still very limited in testing supplies. We are reserving tests for patients who are sick and being admitted to the hospital. Please be patient with us.

We are here for you and our communities 24/7/365 and will continue to be here for you through this crisis. This is what we trained to do and we are ready to take care of you if and when you need us. It is our privilege to care for you and all South Carolinians, and we sincerely thank you for helping stop the spread of this virus.

We will continue to go to work for you - please stay home for us!