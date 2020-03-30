On the Front Line Against COVID-19

INDUSTRIES FIGHT THE VIRUS - From Laurens County Development Corporation.

You may have seen our recent social media posts regarding Fibertex Nonwovens and Jostens and their contributions/assistance to the healthcare industry helping to fight the coronavirus. We’ve reached out directly to these two industries regarding their efforts, so I wanted to pass the along information we received. If I hear from any other local industry/manufacturers, I will gladly pass that info along as well. Below each small write-up/statement below, I’ve given the contact information in case you want to reach out for comments or more information. Thank you as always for helping us spread the news!

Fibertex Nonwovens- face mask material:

Laurens County’s own Fibertex Nonwovens in Gray Court is now running trials for a product that will be used to make much-needed face masks.

They are also supplying approximately half of their capacity to manufacture disinfecting and antibacterial wipes to keep us all safe. These items are mostly sold at value retailers, so their products are helping those with the most need and who can’t afford to miss work.

The Fibertex Team is a critical part of our nation’s response in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and we value their contributions.

(The photo attached shows a trial they ran of the face mask material last week.)

Jostens- medial personal protective equipment:

The Jostens facility in Laurens has long served as a key production facility for Jostens and the nation through its cut & sew capabilities in the production of graduation regalia. We believe that this cut & sew capability can be leveraged to contribute to national efforts to ramp up production. We have experimented in the Laurens facility with some very limited production runs of non-certified reusable cloth surgical masks and are actively investigating production requirements and potential co-manufacturing partnerships.

Jostens will remain committed to protect and support the safety and health of our employees and communities throughout this crisis. And we will continue to explore opportunities to further support our communities and the nation thru alternative production endeavors.

