Friends welcome home a "miracle" - Emmett's Recovery

"Big E" and The Power of Prayer (a story in photos).

Emmett Graydon, age 4, of Laurens, was welcomed home from the hospital on Sept. 19 by friends and family participating in a parade from the Laurens County Park past his home on Calvin Bridges Road. Emmett, the son of Corey and Amber Graydon, is recovering from very serious injuries resulting from a 4-wheeler accident on Sept. 12, after which he was airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville for emergency, trauma treatment.

Emmett is wearing his #16 Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence jersey, and has received a video message from Clemson Football Head Coach Dabo Sweeney. The family asked for no loud noises or flashing lights during the parade. After enjoying the parade, Emmett's one request was to hold the Paw Patrol balloon attached to his home's mailbox. Emmett still has recovery to accomplish, but his parents, chronicling the family's very frightening experience on Facebook, are convinced that the Power of Prayer by hundreds of people and expert care brought their boy back to them.

With a recent post, Amber included the scripture: Matthew 18:18-20. - Vic MacDonald Photos