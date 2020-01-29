The Freedom Fund Annual Banquet

“We need more purpose-driven people” -- Former Ohio Senator tells NAACP’s 43rd Freedom Fund dinner.

For the 43rd year, the Freedom Fund Banquet of the Laurens County Branch, NAACP, honored the work of often-unsung heroes of the community. But, for the first time, the dinner came with a guarantee that a former symbol of racial hatred would be transformed into a center for civil rights equality.

The Echo Theater, former home of the Redneck Shop in downtown Laurens and ex-neo-Nazi headquarters, will become the transformative center, based on its current ownership by Rev. David Kennedy, county NAACP president, and the congregation of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church near Clinton. Regan Freeman, a Clinton High School graduate and University of South Carolina 2018 political science major, said confidently Saturday night, “This will happen.”

Soon, the national spotlight will shine on the now-hollowed-out Echo.

The Associated Press and USA Today will write about it, and a gofundme will be established, with donations expected from around the country. The move comes as a film about The Redneck Shop, and the people around it, comes to national distribution next month, and the Bernie Sanders for President Campaign spotlights the former symbol of racial hatred in advance of South Carolina’s moment in the national spotlight – the Feb. 29 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary. The primary’s winner will have a big advantage in obtaining the Democratic nomination and possibly challenging President Trump in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Saturday’s 43rd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church came three days before the national Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday. All the Democratic candidates for president attended the state’s observance on Monday – King Day at the Dome – at the Statehouse in Columbia.

“They will all come,” said guest speaker Nina Turner. “They will quote Dr. King. But they don’t want to walk in his footsteps.”

Imploring the crowd against what she called the rising effort to roll back civil rights gains in the United States, Turner said, “We need more purpose-driven people.”

Turner is a former state senator from Ohio and the co-chair of the Bernie Sanders 2020 Presidential Campaign. A U.S. Senator from Vermont, and a Socialist-Independent, Sanders is considered the most liberal person running for the office of President of the United States. But for Turner, it wasn’t a political speech.

“Take hate and mold love, what you (Rev. David and Janice Kennedy) have done in this 21st century is nothing short of a miracle. … Some people have the castle mentality, but I want people who have the cross mentality, she said.”

Observing that Rev. King would have been 91 this year, had he not been assassinated, Turner elaborated on the evening’s theme, “‘When we fight we win’. My question is what are we fighting for?”

She decried, that in the richest nation on earth, 140 million people live in poverty.

Veterans, she said, “who we we celebrate,” have to “beg and grovel to get what they need, in this country … where we have to beg people even to stand on the side of justice. You see, it depends on your perspective – are you standing on the street level or from the castle level. …

“In the words of the poet, Tupac, we got money for war, but we can’t feed the poor.”

Turner said, “We can bail out wall street, but we can’t invest in main street. So I don’t want to hear them (candidates and lawmakers) quote Dr. King, I just don’t. … because if you are poor in this country, you are catching all kinds of hell. Dr King called out capitalism, in its present form; and while people want to say he was so beloved, he was one of the most hated men before he was assassinated … it brings to mind the passage in Micah, ‘What does the Lord require of you?’”

In addition to Turner’s personal and passionate call to action, the Freedom Fund Banquet heard words from the emcee, State Sen. and Upstate attorney Karl B. Allen; Ernie Segars, former Laurens County Administrator and treasurer, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce; Rev. Kenneth Murray, moderator, Tumbling Shoals Baptist Association and pastor, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Clinton; Carolyn Beasley Shortt, Woman of the Year, Laurens County Branch NAACP; and activist and artist Phillip Agnew, Miami, Florida. Chosen Generation, of Greenwood, presented the musical selections, and 12 NAACP and Presidential awards were presented during the program.