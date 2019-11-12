Former Redneck Shop Tour Is Not Open to the Public

DECISION 2020 COMES TO LAURENS COUNTY ON SUNDAY.

NEWS: Bernie 2020 Campaign Talks Justice in the Carolinas

Events will address issues of economic, social and racial justice in North and South Carolina

December 10, 2019

GREENVILLE - Bernie 2020 will launch a two-day “Justice Tour” through North and South Carolina this weekend with Bernie 2020 National Co-Chair Sen. Nina Turner and national surrogates Michael “Killer Mike” Render and Dream Defenders co-founder Phillip Agnew.

The events will focus on issues of economic, social and racial justice and include a visit to the Echo Theater in Laurens, SC. This theater was formerly home to the “World Famous Redneck Shoppe,” and has long stood as a symbol of racism and hate. It was a headquarters for groups like the Ku Klux Klan, the neo-Nazi Socialist Movement and the Aryan Nations Congress.

“This campaign is about justice,” said Bernie 2020 South Carolina State Director Jessica Bright echoing Sen. Sanders’ statements in Columbia earlier this month. “That means having the courage to shine a light on hate and injustice wherever it hides. That’s exactly what we’re doing on this tour.”

Currently owned by local pastor and civil rights activist Rev. David Kennedy, efforts are currently underway to renovate the theater and transform it into a diversity center.

Here is the itinerary:

Saturday, December 14

5:30 p.m. Bernie 2020 Justice Town Hall with Sen. Nina Turner, Killer Mike and Phillip Agnew

Parkwood Institutional CME Church, 802 Tom Hunter Rd., Charlotte, NC 28213

Information for the public: The event will feature Bernie 2020 National Co-Chair Sen. Nina Turner and national surrogates Michael “Killer Mike” Render and Phillip Agnew. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entry is on a first come, first served basis.

Sunday, December 15

12:00 p.m. Echo Theater Tour with Sen. Nina Turner, Killer Mike and Phillip Agnew

Echo Theater, 108 W. Laurens St. Laurens, SC 29360

Information for the public: This event is not open to the public.

1:30 p.m. Bernie 2020 Justice Town Hall with Sen. Nina Turner, Killer Mike and Phillip Agnew

New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, 24239 Highway 76 E, Clinton, SC 29325

Information for the public: The event will feature Bernie 2020 National Co-Chair Sen. Nina Turner and national surrogates Michael “Killer Mike” Render and Phillip Agnew. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entry is on a first come, first served basis.

