A FORENSIC AUDIT - Laurens County Council will be asked to endorse a resolution supporting an audit to determine how President Trump carried South Carolina in the 2020 Election.

Council Member Luke Rankin will introduce the Voting Integrity resolution at the council's regular meeting - Tuesday, Oct. 12, 5:30 pm in the council chambers of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. There is a time for public comments but it comes after the resolution vote. The resolution would have Laurens County government in support of the South Carolina Legislature ordering a forensic ausit of the voting results of the 2020 Presidential Election, and determiningif there was fraud - Arizona has undergone a similar audit because the state went, narrowly, for President Biden.

The resolution says "transparency and intregrity" of the election process is necessary to government.

The resolution expresses the Council's support of the State hiring a firm to examine "mail in ballots, witness signatures, drop boxes, how data is processed, stored, and transferred in the ES&S voting machines, and any other election irregularities."

The Election already has been certified by state and local elections commissions, has survived at least 60 tests in courts, and Joe Biden has been the President of the United States for 10 months.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, Council will give the 2nd of 3 required readings to a revised Subdivision Ordinance; will authorize the Coroner's Office to procure Deceased PowerLoad Lifts with Cots; will consider an inducement and a fee for industrial "Project Plate;" will consider a resolution - Disability and Special Needs Month; and will consider council meeting dates for December.

Council will conduct a closed session to discuss a human resources - employment matter. The county has received a comprehensive study of compensation, and the council has acted to meet some of its salary recommendations for county employees. The study has not been released publicly.