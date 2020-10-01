Football Honors

Postseason team honors 6 Blue Hose.

Six Blue Hose earned honors being named to Phil Steele's 2019 Postseason All-Big South Team.

Linebacker Colby Campbell earned first team honors.

Wide receiver Keith Pearson (Enoree, Woodruff High School), running back Jarius Jeter, offensive lineman Eli Teeselink, linebacker Jarrett Nagy, and defensive back Rod Haygood were named to the third team.

Campbell, Pearson, Teeselink, Nagy and Haygood were all selected to Phil Steele's preseason team in August. Campbell and Pearson were also named to the Big South's postseason all-conference.

Colby Campbell, LB, First Team

Campbell had a career year as he set a Big South and Presbyterian record for tackles in a season with 150. He had 10 games with at least 10 tackles including hitting that mark in each of the last six Blue Hose games throughout the 2019 season. Campbell led all linebackers in the league with 16.5 tackles for loss which ranked him third overall in the conference. He finished 2019 with a Presbyterian DI record of 9.0 sacks in a year which was most amongst linebackers in the conference. Campbell led the Big South with 12.5 tackles per games which sits third in all of FCS. Campbell rewrote the Blue Hose DI record book throughout the 2019 season as he set the record for most solo (70) and assisted (80) tackles. He also became the sixth in Blue Hose DI history to record 100 career solo tackles during the 2019 season. He set a single-game program record for tackles with 20 stops against Kennesaw State. Campbell became the first player since Grant Beidel in 2017 to record three 15+ tackle performances in a season as he had 20 against Kennesaw State, 16 vs Charleston Southern and 17 in the season finale victory over St. Andrews. With his two games with at least 3.0 tackles for loss, Campbell became the first player since Brian Davis in 2010 to have two performances as such. In the November 16th matchup against Charleston Southern, he recorded his first career interception.

Keith Pearson, WR, Third Team

Pearson led the Blue Hose in receiving yards with 777, which sits second in the Blue Hose DI single-season record book. He had 71 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns on the year to garner Phil Steele postseason honor. He set the single-season record in Presbyterian's DI record book for catches with 71 grabs. Pearson finished tied for first in the league in receptions, tied for first in receptions per game, fifth in receiving yards and sixth in yards per game. He became the seventh player in Presbyterian's DI history to record 1,000 receiving yards and the eighth player to eclipse 100 career catches. He had seven games with at least five catches, while also recording three 100 yard games. He had 116 yards on eight catches at Hampton, while following that up with nine catches for 129 yards against Charleston Southern. In the Blue Hose season finale against St. Andrews, Pearson recorded a career-high 10 catches for 138 yards while picking up his first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Jarius Jeter, RB, Third Team

Jeter led the Blue Hose in rushing yards with 753, which ranked fifth in the Big South during the 2019 season. He had 145 carries for 753 yards and six touchdowns to garner the honors. Jeter recorded three 100-yard games throughout the year including a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown against Campbell. He added 118 yards and a touchdown against Merrimack which included a 70-yard touchdown in the contest. The touchdown run against Merrimack was tied for the sixth longest run in the Blue Hose DI single game DI record book. The 70-yard touchdown also helped Jeter eclipse 1,000 career yards on the ground.

Eli Teeselink, OL, Third Team

Teeselink was the anchor of the Blue Hose offensive line as he played and started all 12 games as Presbyterian's center. He recorded 55 knockdowns, while adding 48 touchdown or 1st down blocks. He didn't allow a sack during the 2019 season. He helped block for four 100-yard games including three from Jarius Jeter. The Blue Hose offensive line averaged 131.2 yards per game on the ground.

Jarrett Nagy, LB, Third Team

Nagy totaled 92 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries last season for the Blue Hose. The tackles ranked him second on the team and seventh amongst linebackers throughout the conference, while also finishing seventh in tackles per game in the Big South with (7.7). He set a career-high with 15 tackles against Kennesaw State, while adding 10 tackles and a sack against Campbell.

Rod Haygood, DB, Third Team

Haygood had 39 tackles during the 2019 season while adding a team-high three interceptions. He finished tied for second in the Big South with those three interceptions. He also tied for the team lead with four pass breakups and led the team with seven passes defensed. Haygood recorded a career-high seven tackles and an interception against Eastern Kentucky, while adding six tackles and a pass breakup against Merrimack.