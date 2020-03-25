Food Donations Are Welcome

OF SERVICE TO OUR COMMUNITY: Bring food donations to The Clinton Chronicle.

United Ministries, serving Laurens County since 2002, and The Clinton Chronicle, serving the community since 1900, have announced a food drive collaboration.

Closed last week for a thorough cleaning, United Ministries will have its regular Food Pantry hours this week and beyond, curbside-pickup ONLY, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 - 3 p.m. at its location, 300 Academy St., Clinton.

Qualified applicants can receive food every 3 months, and Seniors can receive food monthly. The number of recipients normally is about evenly split between Clinton and Laurens, said Melvin Bailey, United Ministries’ Director.

To supplement the food they get from USDA, FEMA, Harvest Hope and other sources, The Clinton Chronicle will be a collection point from now until further notice, during regular office hours. The newspaper office is at 513 North Broad St., Clinton.

Non-perishable, non-expired canned goods are especially welcome.

The applicants who receive food every 3 months get a larger box than the Seniors who are eligible to receive food monthly, Bailey said. Meat, eggs and milk often are included in these food boxes, he said.

This will be the first time that United Ministries has used a curbside pick-up system.

These are pre-packaged boxes to be distributed.

Take-out restaurants, pharmacies and others are going to curbside in response to the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19. A National State of Emergency has been announced by President Trump; administration officials have said, before the pandemic is done, national unemployment might reach 20% - now it’s about 3% in Laurens County.

Layoffs are expected in manufacturing, retail, and the hospitality industry, experts have said. Bailey expects requests for assistance to the Clinton-based ministry to increase during this time of national crisis.

Normally, 80 - 85 families receive assistance from United Ministries, through an application process that asks household income and expenses. FEMA food is distributed through a separate, federal-criteria application.

Look for signs around Samaritan’s Corner, home to United Ministries in Clinton (phone: 864-938-9070, other services are available to low- and moderate-income families and individuals).

All services are sponsored by donations to United Ministries and the United Way of Laurens County.