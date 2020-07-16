Five Are Arrested

DRUGS CASE IN CLINTON.

Five Face Drug Charges from Shands Street Tuesday

Thursday, July 16, 2020 -- WLBG on-line

Drug charges have been served on five people who Clinton Police arrested following an incident on Shands Street Tuesday.

35-year-old Shelly Brooke Ray of Church Street, Laurens is charged with 2nd Offense Possession of Methamphetamine, 1st offense Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic and with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is accused of having less than a gram of Meth in her possession Tuesday along with a quantity of Oxycodone/Hydrochloride and three spoons with drug residue. While a $250 personal recognizance bond was set for the Paraphernalia charge, bond was denied on the Meth and Narcotic charges. Shelly Brooke Ray remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

36-year-old Shena Nichole Finley of Pine Street, Clinton was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She allegedly had a quantity of Oxycodone/Hydrochloride in her possession with the intent to distribute. She is also accused of having a glass pipe, three electronic scales, one spoon and one metal pipe, all of which reportedly had drug residue on them. In addition to a $250 personal recognizance bond on the Drug Paraphernalia charge, a $75,000 cash or surety bond was set on the Narcotic Possession with Intent to Distribute warrant. Shena Nichole Finley remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

30-year-old Jessica Hope “Jessie” Boyce of Clinton Manor was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is accused of having a quantity of Oxycodone/Hydrochloride in her possession Tuesday along with 3 Spoons that had drug residue. In addition to a $250 PR bond on the Paraphernalia charge, a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set on the Narcotic warrant. “Jessie” Boyce remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

30-year-old Sydney Antwon Cheeks of Brewster Road, Laurens was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic 1st offense, accused of having a quantity of Oxycodone/Hydrochloride in his possession. He remained in the Johnson Detention Center with a cash or surety bond set at $25,000.

39-year-old Cedric Cornelius “Smoke” Robinson of South Bell Street, Clinton was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, accused of having two glass pipes with drug residue on them in his possession. Cedric Robinson was released from the Johnson Detention Centre on a $250 personal recognizance bond.