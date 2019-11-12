FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

PC Women’s Wrestlers split home match; now on to the United States Open, Texas.

In the life of Presbyterian College, there have been a few firsts. First basketball game in Springs, then first basketball game in the Templeton Center. The first time they played for the derby. First football game in Bailey Memorial Stadium. And, lost to history, the first class held in Neville Hall, now renovated and connected to the Cornelson Center.

A three-quarters capacity crowd saw “a first” on Saturday, the first-ever women’s wrestling match in the Templeton Center, PC’s basketball and athletic offices arena.

In the lobby, the college posted drawings of what its hopes will be its next building. It’s a multi-sports arena dedicated to men’s and women’s wrestling with floor space for four wrestling mats and offices also for baseball and softball. Fund-raising apparently has started quietly – 20 chairs were set up on the Templeton floor, between the team benches and the scoring table, providing those who sat there the closest possible view of the action.

For most of the afternoon, there was plenty of action, even in some “little girls’” wrestling that provided television breaks in the PC-Limestone match. In its first year of recruiting women wrestlers from throughout the United States, PC lost four matches by forfeit (101 and 191 lbs). The rest of the matches against 0-4 Limestone and 3-0 Life were action-packed. Unlike men’s collegiate wrestling, women’s wrestling is free style, providing for a lot of throws and escapes. The referee is constantly urging the wrestler in the advantage position to initiate more action.

It was the first women’s wrestling match ever held in Templeton Center, mainly for one reason. Presbyterian is the only college of its kind fielding a team.

PC has the only NCAA Division I women’s wrestling program in the nation – in its inaugural season, the Blue Hose are competing against longer-established Division II and III, and NAIA women’s wrestling programs. The number of women who wrestle in high school has grown from 804 to 16,562 (1994-2018) – DI athletic officials came to PC on Saturday or tuned in to ESPN+ to see how this emerging sport could attract women athletes to their campuses, for a nominal cost, and generate a buzz among their students.

“There are several other schools looking at adding Division I women’s wrestling and there will be plenty of people watching what takes place at Presbyterian and how that program comes together … and failing is not an option. But, I will tell you this, the coaching staff, the president and the administrators at the school are top notch and there is no reason to expect the program will not succeed under the type of quality people they have in their leadership positions and the talent the coaching staff has already assembled,” said Mike Moyer, the executive director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association, in a College Sports Journal article.

Mark Cody is the director of wrestling at Presbyterian College. Dany DeAnda is the women’s wrestling head coach, and her husband Tony DeAnda is the men’s wrestling head coach.

Men’s Wrestling debuts at PC on Jan. 15 (vs. Truett McConnell). The men are competing against Southern Conference competition.

The women are home again Jan. 26 against Emanuel.

The action breakdown: The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team split its inaugural home opener on Saturday as the Blue Hose picked up a 38-11 decision against Limestone before falling 26-21 in a tight battle with Life University at the Templeton Center. The Blue Hose had Cassandra Lopez, Jaslynn Gallegos, Adelyhda Perez and Morgan Norris pick up a pair of wins over the two duals.

Final Score: Presbyterian 38, Limestone 11

Final Score: Life 26, Presbyterian 21

Location: Clinton, S.C. (Templeton Center)

Records: Presbyterian (4-3) | Limestone (0-4) | Life (3-0)

NOTABLES

- Gallegos improved to a perfect 8-0 on the season which included a 0:16 pinfall victory over Limestone in her opening match of the tri-dual.

- Lopez with her two wins on Saturday improved to 6-3 on the year with five of her wins coming via pin.

- Perez picked up her first two wins of the year improving to 2-1, while Norris moved to 9-1 on the season winning each of her last six matches.

-Hannah McElroy picked up her fifth win of the season via pinfall against Limestone in the 136 weight class.

Presbyterian 38, Limestone 11

101 – Alex Martinez wins by forfeit

109 – Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Alyssa Garza (Limestone) Fall 0:36

116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Skylar Yates (Limestone) Fall 0:16

123 – Rita Morales (PC) def. Hailey Stevenson (Limestone) Fall 1:46

130 – Isabelle Badon (PC) def. Acoya Pate (Limestone) TF 12-1

136 – Hannah McElroy (PC) def. Ashton Hall (Limestone) Fall 1:07

143 – Morgan Norris (PC) def. Alamlani Latu (Limestone) Fall 1:48

155 – Adelyhda Perez (PC) def. Caitlyn Gilmore (Limestone) TF 10-0

170 – Madajah Trapier (PC) by forfeit

191 – Destiny Baltierra (Limestone) by forfeit

Life 26, Presbyterian 21

101 – Faye Cherrier (Life) wins by forfeit

109 – Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Katalina Bartlet (Life) Fall 1:13

116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) wins by forfeit

123 – Julia Vidallon (Life) def. Rita Morales (PC) TF 11-0

130 – Aysia Cortez (Life) def. Isabella Badon (PC) TF 10-0

136 – Erica Sotelo (Life) def. Hannah McElroy (PC) Fall 1:12

143 – Adelyhda Perez (PC) def. Taylor Cooks (Life) Fall 2:38

155 – Morgan Norris (PC) def. Destinee Rivera (Life) Fall 5:00

170 – Jordan Nelson (Life) def. Madajah Trapier (PC) Dec. 5-1

191 – Gabrielle Hamilton (Life) by forfeit

Up Next: The Blue Hose are next on the mat beginning on December 20th at the US Open in Fort Worth, Texas (action breakdown info from PC Athletics).