BREAKING NEWS: Laurens County's first death from COVID-19.

From Laurens County Emergency Management:

Laurens County official’s received notification from SC DHEC’s on 8 April 2020 that they have confirmed one death related to COVID-19 in Laurens County. No further details were released by SC DHEC at this time.

We would ask that everyone please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult. time.

Laurens County official’s also received notification from SC DHEC’s that they have confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. SC DHEC has reported a total of 8 cases in Laurens County.

The public is reminded that this Coronavirus COVID-19 is an active part of our State with the total number of SC DHEC reported cases statewide is continuously rising each day.

We must continue to follow Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order 2020-21, issued on 6 April which includes a mandatory “Home or Work” order and mandates capacity limitations to retail businesses still operating.

The governor’s “Home or Work” order went into effect on, Tuesday, April 7 at 5:00 PM. As indicated in the executive order, permitted travel includes commuting for work, visiting family, and obtaining essential goods or services.

We must continue to do our individual preventive efforts in order to limit the spread throughout our state.

Simply put please stay at home if possible.

We are still asking the public to continue to follow the preventive guidelines from the CDC and SC DHEC:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and

water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Refrain from handshaking,

Refrain from any large group gatherings

Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet separation

Do not be alarmed if you see our EMS personnel wearing a mask, gloves and safety glasses with an outer garment that is not part of our normal uniform attire on some calls for service. We are dressed this way for our protection as well as the protection to you our citizens. Should you have any questions of that person, please ask them to produce their official county ID which each one carries with them and should be visible.

For general questions about COVID-19, please visit scdhec.gov/covid19 or call the DHEC Care Line at (855) 472-3432, available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. If you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you can be assessed virtually through MUSC by visiting musc.care.