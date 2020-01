New Year Baby.

The first baby born at Laurens County Hospital in 2020 is Zymir Lamar Scott, son of Brittany Boyd and Desmond Scott of Clinton, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces; born 1:45 p.m., Jan. 2. Physician is Dr. Geddis Abel-Bey, OB/GYN, Prisma Health Carolina Women’s Center.