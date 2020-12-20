Fire causes fatality

1 person has died as a result of an apartments fire in Clinton w-more info: Clinton Fire and photo gallery.

The blaze was contained to 1 building and 8 families were affected. Rain and wet conditions the night before may have prevented the fire from spreading the Landau Apartments, Hwy 73 in south Clinton. There was no official word about the fatality, fire cause, or investigation as of 12:12 pm Sunday - the blaze happened between 2 and 3 am Sunday (today, Dec. 20).

The American Red Cross was on the scene, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office. The person who died was a 4-year-oldf girl, officials said.

Sandy Hinson, Regional Property Manager, NHE, said about noon Sunday that she and property owners with local property managers to do all they can for the displaced residents. That includes moving some to vacant units in Landau, and getting an emergency order to allow residents to move into other complexes' vacant units. She said community response has been outstanding - the Waffle House on South Broad St. and citizens at 600 West Main St., Clinton, ar4e accepting donations for the displaced residents.

The property management company, NHE, is located in Greenville.

**Major need as far as the apartments themselves go: From the Landau manager- They have 2 apartments that she desperately needs help with. They need cleaning, trashing out heavy furniture, and sheetrock repairs. The clean out and repairs are for vacant apartments to assist those displaced- Not the fire damaged apartments. If you can assist, contact Amber 8646836475

Clinton Fire was dispatched to 1321 S. Broad Street, Clinton SC, 29325 at 05:44am this Sunday, December 20, 2020. Upon arrival, crews found one 8 unit apartment building heavily involved in fire. Fire crews were advised prior to arrival that there was a report of one victim within one of the apartments.

Clinton fire crews made multiple attempts to gain access to the second floor, into the apartment where the reported person was entrapped. However, fire conditions were so bad, fire crews had to transition into exterior defensive attack.

Once conditions allowed, fire crews were able to find and locate one fire victim, a child who was staying in the apartment facility that burned. There were 15 people displaced by the fire this morning. Both Red Cross and the Landau Apartment facility were assisting residences and finding them lodging options.

Both South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and State Fire have arrived on scene, as protocol for any fire death, to investigate the death and assist with fire cause determination. No additional information will be released at this time, pending the results of the investigation.

If any wish to assist the families that lost their apartment to fire this morning, you may do so by contacting the American Red Cross – Upstate at 864-271-8222.