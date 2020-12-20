Fire burns apartments in Clinton

FACEBOOK: Serious Fire at Landau Apartments - clothes, donations to 600 West Main Street & Facebook Group, donations also accepted at Waffle House, South Broad St., Clinton.

Kayla Randolph

Just a little over a hour ago my sister’s apartment burned down

My sister,niece, and nephews have lost EVERYTHING! The only thing they have is what’s on their back

All of their Christmas included

If anyone has ANYTHING that could help them please inbox me.

This was done with her permission & Thanks in advance

Sarah Strange

y’all please pray for everyone!!!!! Let’s come together as a community and give what we can !!items can be dropped off at 600 west Main Street Clinton. I’ll post items needed in the comments as I get them.

One comment said there are 8 families affected.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/414984689854455

Candice Loden

I know i said I was logging off, but I just wanted to share why Im struggling to sleep. A whole apartment building burnt to a crisp in my best friend's apartment complex this morning and took the life of a 3 year old child. I cant even begin to imagine what these people are going through. They lost their homes, a life lost, lives devastated, and Christmas devastated for all of them. This hits too close to home. The pix and vids Im posting are shared with permission. Please pray for these families who live at Landau Apartments in Clinton, SC.

https://www.facebook.com/507373905/videos/pcb.10160323425443906/10160323...