LCDC board told, 3 prospects like Laurens County.

Laurens County is a finalist for three more industrial projects. If these come through before the end of the year, 2021 investment could top records set during the ZF Transmission investment days, the development board has been told.

Jon Coleman, President & CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation, said the 2021 investment already is at $307 Million and the creation of 861 new jobs ($57 Million investment in Covid-stricken 2020). There have been 47 requests for information this year - 2020 had 49 in the entire year.

In one of the project’s case, LCDC owns the property, so the board might need a called meeting to make a sale. Another prospect has signed a contract on a spec building in The Connexial Center (I-385, Gray Court), and the contract might be executed in October, Coleman said. Also, a private developer has plans to construct a 300,000 sq ft spec building in the Woodfields industrial park.

Another project for LCDC could be commissioning a study on I-385 traffic flow, and entrance-exit ramps - this could be facilitated with a $1.2 million state funds earmark secured by State Rep. Mark Willis, and designated for the SC Department of Transportation.

In addition to information and reports, the LCDC board heard that progress is being made on moving the corporation’s office. By Jan. 1, LCDC expects to leave the Professional Park and go into The Midtown Building in downtown Laurens, with a 5-year lease.

Laurens County Council member from Clinton, David Tribble, a board member, registered his objection. Tribble was unable to attend the meeting in which a unanimous board authorized the move, following a closed session discussion.

Tribble said LCDC was placed behind the Laurens County Hospital for a reason. That’s where “all other successful” operations of the county are located, he said - halfway between Laurens and Clinton - including Piedmont Tech, the Health Department, and doctors’ offices.

At the Professional Park, “you look out onto professional offices - in the new location you look at The Redneck Shoppe (closed and renamed),” he said.

Tribble conceded that Clinton is “a junior partner” in the LCDC’s operations, but he said a lot of good will is needed to make these operations run and “good will is not to be wasted.”

Tribble said, “Clinton is unhappy.”

There was no move to reconsider the LCDC board’s office-moving vote.

Coleman said after the first of the year, LCDC wants to have open houses at both locations. The Professional Park location, in the Chamber building, will become a “landing pad” area for entrepreneurs and prospective industries.

In an existing industries’ report, the board was told most plants have gone back to masking and distancing to fight the Delta variant of the 2-year-old COVID-19 pandemic. SC DHEC conducted a Covid webinar for businesses in August.

In-person events are coming back on-line - the manufacturing conference will be Nov. 10-12 in Greenville, the board was told.

The Covid-led economic downturn affecting the global markets seems to be ending - Laurens County’s most recent unemployment rate was 4.5% - compared to South Carolina’s 4.2%.

The LCDC now has 37 investors, and Coleman said numbers for the 2022 budget will be coming to board members soon. The corporation will have a fall event - Investor & Industry Stew & Brew - Oct. 5 at Musgrove Mill Golf Club (by invitation).

