Fighting domestic violence

"BRINGING ONE" to fight against violence.

Adorned in purple with enough food to feed the town, the community came together April 27 for the annual “Bring One Wear One” luncheon, held at Broad St. United Methodist Church here in Clinton.

Sponsored by The Safe Home, the event highlights the importance of Domestic Violence Awareness. Dawn Ardelt, who is the director of the Laurens County Safe Home, was excited to host the event after many trials and tribulations that has caused the event to be on hold.

Everyone from Clinton City Council to Laurens Police Department came bearing gifts in support of the Laurens County Safe Home. The donations help people of domestic violence situations that cause them to need the assistance of the Safe Home, which covers both Laurens City and Clinton City, as well as Abbeville, Laurens, and Saluda Counties.

By the attendance, it greatly showed how although everyone works in different areas of the community, everyone understood the importance to come together for such a great cause.

This year’s speaker, Lanelle Cantey DuRant, spoke of the many misconceptions of a domestic violence victim. Mrs. DuRant is an attorney and, from the outside looking in, one would never know that she was once a victim of domestic violence. She spoke candidly and openly about her experiences living in and overcoming an abusive marriage.

Domestic violence happens to not only women but men as well, and it is something that is plaguing our nation as a whole. South Carolina is ranked #6 in the nation, with the highest homicide rate among females being killed by males in domestic relationships.

If you or someone you know is currently in a domestic violence situation, please call (864) 682-7270 or (866) 598-5932 for assistance. No matter what time of day you call, someone will always answer your call. Just know that one simple phone call could save your life or the life of someone you love.