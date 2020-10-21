The Fight To Knock Out Breast Cancer

Walker’s eye-opening journey with breast cancer.

Overwhelmed… A common word Lakeisha Walker used to describe what it was like after, at the age of 38, she was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer. Walker was diagnosed in April 2019 after she noticed a suspicious spot in her left breast while showering. She called her doctor who suggested coming in for an examination and an MRI. From there, Walker said everything happened so fast.

“They did the biopsy on the little spot and then a day later I was in the office with a nurse, oncologist, radiation doctor, chemo doctor. It was like one appointment with this person, another appointment with that person all in the same day,” she said.

Walker was also tasked with how she was going to tell her two children about her diagnosis.

“At the time it’s like how do I tell them? Do I want them to go to the doctor with me? I’m asking myself all of these questions and it’s like, did I do something wrong when I was younger? Why did this all of a sudden happen? You basically want to blame yourself for being sick – like it’s my fault I’m sick, I did something wrong,” Walker said.

On top of being diagnosed with breast cancer, Walker ended up losing her house, job and car.

“Everything was tumbling and I was like what am I going to do? Where am I going go? It was really overwhelming,” she added.

Doctors knew it was a lot for Walker to take in, but they were adamant on treating her as soon as possible since they were able to detect the tumor in its early stages.

For treatment options, Walker opted not to remove the whole breast, but instead remove the tumor, where doctors would go underneath the arm and remove lymph nodes.

Walker said she is glad she was treated right away because, according to her “it could have been a whole lot worse.”

Breast cancer does not run in Walker’s family, but she did undergo testing to check her family history.

“I was up for any kind of tests and genealogies just to check and see if it was in my family and I didn’t know it or if I carried the certain gene that way my daughter would know if she needed to get tested early. It came back negative so it’s like it could have happened to anybody at any age,” Walker said.

Walker also underwent almost two months of radiation and now has to take a pill every day for the next five years. As someone who is very athletic, Walker said she tries to stay active as much as possible post-treatment.

“I have to go to physical therapy because they took the lymph nodes out of my arm. So it’s like trying to get the strength back on my left side from not being able to lift anything over five pounds for so long,” she said.

Walker’s diagnosis also led her to the Laurens County Cancer Association where they provided her with counseling and “the minimum things that you didn’t think you needed.”

“I’ve met a few women who are here so it’s kind of like a coping mechanism, like a shoulder to lean on. A total stranger who doesn’t know me, but knows everything that I’ve been going through,” she said. “When I first found out that I had cancer, they (LCCA) called me a month later and let me know that they were this close to me. They’re here for you, whatever you may need. And being able to call them and just – no question is a stupid question. Just the comfort to know that I can ask random questions and not feel stupid.”

Walker added that the support from her children has meant a lot, too.

“Being able to have that support was really, really big for me. They say you get depressed and I believe it – doubting, thinking it’s the end of the world. You go through different stages and being able to have my kids and the center to talk to kind of cleared my head. It really helped a lot,” she said.

Fast forward to 2020 and Walker is healthy and cancer free, despite still experiencing some weakness in her left shoulder.

“Sometimes it gets swollen and I have to wear a sleeve. So I still have some weakness, but I’m not weak, basically. I take my medicine. I’m healthy. My eating habits have changed, but it hasn’t stopped anything. I’m still active, but not as active as I used to be – just a different way of being active,” she said.

She added that her breast cancer journey has really opened her eyes. But most importantly, she wants to encourage everyone to get checked and reach out for help.

“It definitely was an eye opener and it changed a lot of my views about life and realizing how important friendships and family are,” she said. “There is help anywhere and people who you think wouldn’t be there for you, are. Talk with someone and get help because it’s definitely out there. No question is a stupid question. Get checked!”