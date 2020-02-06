A festival on-go - final decision June 15

Clinton City Council is going to wait until June 15 - during a workshop on its $31 Million Budget - to make a final decision about Rhythm on the Rails.

The City stands to lose $50,000 if the council cancels the festival “at the last minute,” the council was told during its regular monthly meeting Monday night. The City cancelled ROTR in May because of the Coronavirus, and Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders banning mass gatherings. Coronavirus is spread by close-contact, human to human (coughing and breathing).

“Nobody’s required to come to this,” Mayor Bob McLean said of the festival.

Others were worried about insurance liability, and said they would prefer having a letter from the City’s insurance carrier.

That letter would say claims would be paid if someone attended the city-sponsored event and came down with the Coronavirus.

More than 500 people in South Carolina have died with the illness caused by the virus, COVID-19.

The original date for Clinton’s festival that celebrates its railroad connection was May 15 and 16, and it was postponed on April 29 to a June 19 and 20 date. Council was told 25 gallons of hand sanitizer is coming, and small packets of sanitizer will be handed out (2,000 packets). Face-masks will be optional, and the City will monitor food preparations and social distancing between BBQ competitors and vendors. Recommendations are for people to stand 6 ft apart - vendors will be spaced 15 ft apart. BBQ competition teams will be in Vance Park, away from their West Main St. location at last year’s festival.

This will be one of the first public festivals to be staged in Upstate South Carolina as the Coronavirus pandemic seems to be subsiding - public events are beginning in the City of Aiken on June 13, the council was told.

“This will be an opportunity to show what a strong community we are,” said Adele Alducin, Main St. Clinton director.

City Attorney Alan Wham said he could not give “a black and white answer” to the question - will the city be liable if someone attends the festival and later comes down with the potentially deadly virus. “This situation is fluid, we should be able to decide even on the day of the event,” Council Member Ronnie Roth said.

“Disney is opening (July 11), churches are opening, Lowe’s is open,” McLean said.

Alducin said the company that runs the amusement rides will clean the seats every 30 minutes. “We, as a staff, will clean all tables,” she said.

Council members remained cautious - Shirley Jenkins reminded the council, “The virus is very much alive.”