A felony ill treatment of animals case

The Champ Trial – Day One.

The absence of Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Martin – the lead investigator on the Champ dog-torture case from 3 years ago – became a major point of contention as testimony wound down today in the trial of Elizabeth James.

She is accused of felony ill treatment of animals for allowing a dog Ace, as she knew him, and Champ, as the rest of the world knows him, to become ill and “near starvation.” Because the dog was saved by New York Rescue Dogs Rock in proximity to New York City, the case received worldwide attention.

James’s defense said that attention is part of the problem – law enforcement gave in to pressure to arrest her and keep the charge active for 3 years, they said; it’s like the expanded version of The Good Samaritan, according to defense opening arguments, “no good deed goes unpunished.”

James’ defense argues that she was keeping the dog for an ex-boyfriend; and when the dog became “eaten up” inside with hook worms, she lacked the resources to deal with it. A neighbor took Ace – then later renamed Champ – over James’ objections, and Laurens County Animal Control got it to a vet – Clinton Animal Hospital – then to more care in Columbia, then to the NYC-area rescue. Champ’s story went viral, even being written up in People Magazine, and portrayed by some as a “scorned lover starves dog for revenge,” the defense said.

It was, and is, an unfair characterization, they say.

The Defense decided to call Martin as a witness, once it realized during today’s lunch hour that the State was not going to call the investigator. The Defense subpoenaed Sheriff Don Reynolds, on Martin’s behalf, and was told Martin is in Key West, Florida, on vacation. Judge Don Hocker might be asked to grant a continuance until next week, so Martin can get back. The State is proposing testimony via Skype, an idea that Hocker is looking into.

Testimony continues Wednesday at 9:30 am, with the State planning to call numerous vets to testify about Champ’s condition.

Today (May 25), witnesses were Thomas “Chinco” Moore, a neighbor who took the dog away from James; Giles Gilmer, who supervised Laurens County Animal Control, took the dog to the vet, and wrote the first report; and Ben Blackmon, a LCSO supervisor who picked up Champ’s vet report from Clinton Animal Hospital.

Moore said when James “threw (the dog) a biscuit” in a last- ditch effort to prove she was feeding it, “That lit me up.”

“I thought it was dead,” Moore said about seeing Champ lying on the ground Aug. 14, 2018. He called Gilmer, who was off duty, and sent him a now-internet-viral picture.

Gilmer came to the Lisbon Road address, took custody of the dog, and wrote James an ordinance citation. That set into motion events that saw James arrested and, her defense says, vilified for simply trying to help out an ex-boyfriend who moved out and told her to take care of the dog – something that with another dog in her care and a young son and no reliable transportation to work, she was unable to do. The Defense said Ace was a “picky eater.”

Moore turned Ace/Champ over to Gilmer.

Gilmer took the animal to Dr. Dixon, and was faced with the inevitable two choices – “I looked in his eyes, I saw he had the will to live,” testified Gilmer, who now is with security at ZF Transmissions.

He posted the dog’s image and details on Facebook – Rescue Dogs Rock called.

“They wanted a story,” the Defense said to him, “and you gave them one.”

“I told them the reason for his condition – what I observed,” Gilmer testified.

It fell to Blackmon, on cross-examination, to say what Martin did and didn’t do in his investigation that led to James’ arrest warrant. Trouble was, Blackmon had no direct knowledge of Martin’s investigation – his sole role was delivering a vet report. The questions were rapid-fire:

Did Captain Martin? Go to the ex-boyfriend’s home, interview Elizabeth James, determine that the dog was sick, establish a baseline weight, contact Ashley Smith the dog’s co-owner, examine the area where the skin-and-bones dog was found, take pictures, find out if the dog was chewing on something, find out if the dog had diarrhea?

All Blackmon could say was “no” (based on a report) and “I don’t know.”

The Defense contends that not having Martin take the stand, in effect, deprives James her right to confront her accuser.

The trial ended early today because the State’s first vet-witness could not come until Wednesday.