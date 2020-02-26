Fellowship & Benefit

CLAY SHOOT BENEFITS MDA w-photos.

The Beta Pi Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order at Presbyterian College held its annual Beta Pi MDA Clay Shoot at the NWTF Shooting Complex in Edgefield on Feb. 15 to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This event incorporates a barbecue lunch, half a course of clay shooting, a silent auction, and a Yeti prize give-away. This year, the Beta Pi Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order at Presbyterian College was able to raise $6,845 for this incredible cause. The event had 23 sponsors, 61 shooters, and about 75 people in attendance. Expressing its appreciation to all participants, the Chapter said, “This is the chapter’s favorite event of the year because brothers, alumni, friends, family, and faculty and staff of Presbyterian College all come together to eat some good food, miss a few clays, and raise a lot of money for a great cause. It isn’t too often that you see a bunch of college kids come together with the common goal of supporting a charity that helps so many.”