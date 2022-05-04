Farm Bureau Award

Farm Bureau Insurance® Honors MAPS Award Recipient, Buddy Bridges.

Columbia – Farm Bureau Insurance honored Buddy Bridges, an agent in the Laurens County office, with their prestigious MAPS award. The award was announced March 16, 2022 at the company’s annual statewide sales conference. Bridges was one of two agents throughout South Carolina to receive the MAPS award, the company’s highest award of excellence.

The MAPS award honors select agents who demonstrate a daily commitment to providing the highest level of customer service. Those recognized exemplify traits like trustworthiness, sincerity and honesty.

“This award means the world to me! I love Farm Bureau and having a career where I am able to provide a service that helps people, which is something I am very passionate about,” said Bridges. “Receiving an award for something I truly believe in is something I never expected. It is inspiring and something for which I am truly thankful and honored. I enjoy waking up every day and going to work for my clients and for Farm Bureau Insurance!”

Bridges is a lifelong resident of Laurens County. He was born and raised in Joanna and lives in Clinton. He joined Farm Bureau Insurance in 2007 as an agent in the Laurens office. When he’s not assisting his insurance clients, you’ll find him calling Red Devils football on Friday nights. Bridges is the voice of the Clinton Red Devils and has been calling plays for the Red Devils for the last 15 years.

“I am even more passionate about Farm Bureau Insurance and my commitment to serving Laurens County. I always try to make myself assessable to my clients. I am just a phone call away to provide the services they need,” said Bridges.

About the Company

Farm Bureau Insurance offers auto, home and life insurance products to all South Carolinians throughout the state. Headquartered just outside of Columbia, policyholders are serviced through exclusive, local agents in 64 offices across all 46 counties. Farm Bureau Insurance features a local Customer Service Call Center (1-800-799-7500), five conveniently located Claims Service Centers, and a team of experienced adjusters to meet the needs of all policyholders.

