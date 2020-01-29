Family Promise center set to open

Family Promise of Laurens County Hires Director, Hosts Training.

Laurens – Family Promise of Laurens County continues to make steady progress toward an official launch in early 2020, and expects to begin hosting families as soon as February 16.

In late November 2019, the Board of Directors for Family Promise of Laurens County unanimously voted to hire Naomi Broadway to serve as the inaugural program director. In addition to multiple master’s degrees in social work and public health, she brings with her a passion for grassroots social programs and anti-poverty initiatives like Family Promise.

“I’m excited about the opportunity this program presents to make a real difference for families in Laurens County,” Broadway said. “I’d like to thank the Board for their stewardship so far, and for their dedication to making this vision a reality.”

On Saturday, January 6th, a large group of volunteers drawn from all 12 host churches as well as several support congregations convened at First Baptist Church for volunteer training. Board training took place on Tuesday, January 7.

“We are off to a good start,” said Broadway, “but we will always need more volunteers. They are the lifeblood of the program.”

There are many ways to contribute. Volunteers will be needed to help at the newly completed Day Center; set up rooms; make meals; help with homework; wash bed linens and coordinate donations, just to name a few common needs. The most important volunteer job, though, will be to make our families feel welcome--to offer a listening ear and a gracious heart.

The Day Center, which is located at 205 Church Street in Laurens, is now complete. The Day Center will be the hub of operations for the Family Promise and includes laundry and shower facilities for guest use.

“We’re grateful for the many volunteers who have put in an untold number of hours to make our Day Center a professional and welcoming space to serve our guest families,” said Steve Hobbs, chair of the Family Promise of Laurens County board of directors.

Family Promise, part of a national non-profit organization, is a program for children and families experiencing homelessness. The program's goal is to strengthen families by helping them to overcome barriers to finding stable permanent housing through supportive programs that aid in repairing credit, developing savings, finding employment, and more.

Family Promise programs are built on community support. At present, the Laurens County Affiliate has 12 church congregations signed on to support the initiative as host churches as well as numerous support churches in the community.

In addition to the support of local churches, Family Promise invites individuals, local non-profit organizations, and businesses to learn more. Your tax deductible gift to Family Promise can be mailed to P.O. Box 1608, Laurens, SC 29360.

To find out more about the program, or about how you can help, visit Family Promise of Laurens County on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/fplaurenscounty.