Family & Friends
Presbyterian College & Clinton are welcoming visitors.
Family and Friends Weekend 2022
We are thrilled to welcome the parents, families, and friends of our students to campus for Family and Friends Weekend, September 23-24, 2022.
We have planned a weekend full of activities for you, friends, and family to enjoy. Registration is not required. Individual items such as meals, game tickets, etc. may be purchased on-site while supplies last.
For questions, please email dyoung@presby.edu.
SEPTEMBER 23, 2022
6:00 p.m. – PC Volleyball vs High Point
Templeton Gym (FREE Admission)
6:00 -9:00 p.m. – PC Welcome Party on Laurens Square
Trolley will be available at Springs Campus Center for guests to ride to the square.
Guests may also participate in the Sweet Tea Soiree at local businesses.
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022
2:00-3:00 pm – PC Updates with President vandenBerg, Provost Pannell, and Dean Peterson at Belk Auditorium
4:00 pm – PC Women’s Soccer vs. Radford
Martin Stadium (FREE Admission)
4:30-7:30 pm – Faculty, Food and Games
GDH and East Plaza Lawn
Join PC Faculty for a pre-game tailgate at Greenville Dining Hall. Lawn games and inflatables for kids of all ages. Dinner in GDH is $10.25 plus tax for guests, students can use their meal plans.
7:00 pm – PC Football vs. Davidson
Bailey Stadium
Purchase tickets in advance here or through the HomeTown Ticketing FAN app.