Face to face resumes - 4 day week

BACK TO SCHOOL - 4,974 Covid infections in Laurens County.

District 56 will resume with face-to-face instruction for the week of January 25 - 29. Case numbers remain higher than we prefer; however, we only have three staff cases at present. This is a good sign we can return face-to-face provided we exercise caution and remember to look out for each other.

We want to remind staff, students, parents, and community members we will continue to practice social distancing and mask wearing.

We have worked hard over the holidays to increase our number of plexiglass shields and resupply our schools with needed PPE.

We look forward to meeting our students live and in person next Monday.

Also, be aware next week is a four-day week. Next Friday, January 29, is a regularly scheduled teacher work day. This means students will be out as teachers prepare for the second semester.