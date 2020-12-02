Event at Presbyterian College

Chamber Dinner is Thursday in Clinton.

Charles Weathers will be the keynote speaker this Thursday evening as the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce stages its 42nd Annual Awards & Dinner.

The event, ticketed, will be at the Mabry Smith Yonce Center, 5th Ave., Clinton at Presbyterian College, 7 p.m.; a social hour will precede the dinner at 6 in the Harper Center, also 5th Ave., Clinton.

Weathers is the founder of The Weathers Group, a management consulting firm specializing in organizational behavior and development. He is a nationally recognized speaker.

“Know for his ability to help groups navigate difficult conversations, he captivates audiences with contagious energy, insight and humor,” a Chamber announcement says.

Sponsors for this event are: The City of Clinton, CNNGA, Commission of Public Works Laurens, Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, Presbyterian College, Prisma Health, PRTC, Self Regional Healthcare, Duke Energy, Founders Credit Union, Laurens Electric Cooperative, AgSouth, CeramTec, The City of Laurens, Laurens County, Laurens County Development Corporation, The Town of Gray Court, Piedmont Technical College Foundation. United Community Bank, and ZF Transmissions.

(Chamber: 864-833-2716)