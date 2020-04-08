ETV's Teaching Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina ETV (SCETV) will host a professional development webinar series for educators, starting Wednesday, Aug. 5 and taking place at 10 a.m. each subsequent Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 20. The series aims to offer educators flexible content, tools and strategies for the upcoming school year. Promoting education, personal development and creativity, the webinar series will cover a wide range of topics, including teaching with hyperdocs, using “The Green Book” for social studies, coding across the curriculum, teaching math virtually and more. Several prominent speakers have been confirmed to participate in the series. For the inaugural episode on Aug. 5, SCETV is collaborating with the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for South Carolina (SEL4SC) to present a webinar featuring Marc Brackett, Ph.D. Author of “Permission to Feel: The Power of Emotional Intelligence to Achieve Well-Being and Success,” Brackett will discuss the role of emotional intelligence in learning, decision making, health and performance. Then, on Aug. 19, a webinar titled “The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That in Virtual Learning” will feature Lawrence “Larry” Mirkin, a producer of “Cat in the Hat” and “Fraggle Rock,” as well as Anne Lund, director of Content and Curriculum for PBS Kids. The presentation will provide standard aligned strategies for incorporating “Cat in the Hat” into teaching and learning. These strategies are designed to spark a love of learning in science and engineering in the next generation. Additional co-presenters will include: Alicia Narvaez, PBS Kids content development lead for “Ready to Learn.”

Sara Sweetman, associate professor, University of Rhode Island.

Kelly Shea, educational consultant on “Cat in the Hat.” All webinars in the series will be free to participants. Registration links will be available on SCETV’s "At-Home Learning" webpage. For more information on SCETV, visit www.scetv.org. QUOTES: “As South Carolina’s only statewide educational television and multi-platform media network, SCETV's primary mission from its inception has been to serve the state's educators. This webinar series presented by our Education team promotes creativity and personal development, perfectly aligning with that mission.” –SCETV President and CEO Anthony Padgett “I’m incredibly proud of Team SCETV for pulling this webinar series together. Our hope is that we meet teachers' needs during this unprecedented and challenging time by fostering a fun and collaborative learning experience.” –SCETV Vice President of Education Stephanie Frazier, Ph.D. FIVE FAST FACTS: SCETV’s Education team will host a personal development-focused webinar series Aug.5-20.

