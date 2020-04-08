ETV's Teaching Series
South Carolina ETV Education team to host
professional development webinar series Aug. 5-20
Featuring local and national speakers, series aims
to serve educators preparing for new school year
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina ETV (SCETV) will host a professional development webinar series for educators, starting Wednesday, Aug. 5 and taking place at 10 a.m. each subsequent Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 20. The series aims to offer educators flexible content, tools and strategies for the upcoming school year.
Promoting education, personal development and creativity, the webinar series will cover a wide range of topics, including teaching with hyperdocs, using “The Green Book” for social studies, coding across the curriculum, teaching math virtually and more.
Several prominent speakers have been confirmed to participate in the series. For the inaugural episode on Aug. 5, SCETV is collaborating with the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for South Carolina (SEL4SC) to present a webinar featuring Marc Brackett, Ph.D. Author of “Permission to Feel: The Power of Emotional Intelligence to Achieve Well-Being and Success,” Brackett will discuss the role of emotional intelligence in learning, decision making, health and performance.
Then, on Aug. 19, a webinar titled “The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That in Virtual Learning” will feature Lawrence “Larry” Mirkin, a producer of “Cat in the Hat” and “Fraggle Rock,” as well as Anne Lund, director of Content and Curriculum for PBS Kids. The presentation will provide standard aligned strategies for incorporating “Cat in the Hat” into teaching and learning. These strategies are designed to spark a love of learning in science and engineering in the next generation.
Additional co-presenters will include:
All webinars in the series will be free to participants. Registration links will be available on SCETV’s "At-Home Learning" webpage. For more information on SCETV, visit www.scetv.org.
QUOTES:
“As South Carolina’s only statewide educational television and multi-platform media network, SCETV's primary mission from its inception has been to serve the state's educators. This webinar series presented by our Education team promotes creativity and personal development, perfectly aligning with that mission.” –SCETV President and CEO Anthony Padgett
“I’m incredibly proud of Team SCETV for pulling this webinar series together. Our hope is that we meet teachers' needs during this unprecedented and challenging time by fostering a fun and collaborative learning experience.” –SCETV Vice President of Education Stephanie Frazier, Ph.D.
FIVE FAST FACTS:
About South Carolina ETV and Public Radio
South Carolina ETV (SCETV) is the state's public educational broadcasting network. Using television, radio and diverse digital properties, SCETV's mission is to enrich lives by educating children, informing and connecting citizens, celebrating our culture and environment and instilling the joy of learning. In addition to airing local programs, such as “Carolina Classrooms,” “Making it Grow,” “Palmetto Scene” and “This Week in South Carolina,” SCETV also presents multiple programs to regional and national audiences, including “Expeditions,” “Reconnecting Roots,” “Reel South,” “Somewhere South,” “Yoga in Practice” and “Live from Charleston Music Hall.” In addition, SC Public Radio produces the national radio production, “Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA.”
Shop Safe During Tax-Free Weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Whether you are buying back-to-school items for virtual or in-person school attendance, take advantage of tax-free weekend this weekend, August 7-9, 2020. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is encouraging consumers to navigate this shopping weekend with a thoughtful plan involving the following tips:
Consumers with questions about the tax-free weekend should visit the SCDOR website dedicated to the sales tax holiday. For more consumer tips, or to get assistance if you find suspicious charges or errors on your accounts, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call SCDCA toll-free in SC at 1 (800) 922-1594.
About SCDCA
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free,
1 (800) 922-1594.