For eSports & Gathering Center

PC acquires The Capitol Theater.

The Capitol Theater in downtown Laurens will become the first out-of-Clinton branch of Presbyterian College. Ron and Debbie Campbell operated the theater and cafe, and now as they transition to something different in their lives, their gathering place will live on.

The announcement was made Thursday evening, during Community Day in the Inauguration Week for PC’s 19th President Matt vandenBerg.

“It is my honor to share with you that for the first time in 141 years, the campus of Presbyterian College will expand into a new community, and that community is right here in the city of Laurens. Thanks to a public grant funded by private industry, PC will now owns and will renovate the Capitol Theater,” vandenBerg said.

A private partner is going to continue to run a modern dining concept. A “beautiful, charming” movie theater is in the building’s rear, and the screen retracts, and behind that screen is a “gorgeous” stage that makes this a perfect performing arts center, vandenBerg said, “and that arts center is going to attract regional and national talent to come right here - the kind of talent that looks for college towns to come to, and Laurens is now a college town.”

Also, it will be home to PC’s eSports team - that’s competitive video gaming that 10 years ago had 5-6 teams competing, there are now more than 250. The Capitol will become a venue for practice and games, and also for high schools in Laurens and Clinton eSports teams.

Mayor Senn said, “We have been blessed to make some really good announcements the past two years or so - I would struggle to think of one that has more lasting impact than what we’re announcing tonight because this is more than just a theater -- it is a theater and everybody that attends this venue is going to be excited to do that, but ... the last public performing arts venue was the old city hall (demolished) ... there was an opera house on second floor. Laurens has not had a performing arts venue since 1929.”

Nowhere else has this set-up, however, he said - a combination of government, schools, and higher education for the performing arts and also for eSports. The mayor added, “We sure would welcome a hotel one day.”