Erskine scholarship announcement

Erskine announces Wilkie as a top scholarship winner for 2020-21.

Three Presidential and three Solomon Scholarship winners, who will join the Erskine student community in the fall of 2020, have been announced at Erskine College. They will be members of the Erskine College Class of 2024.

The Presidential Scholarship is the highest scholarship award offered at Erskine College, and covers tuition, room and board, and required fees, minus any state, federal, and outside scholarships and grants. The Presidential winners selected this year are Neal Richard Blank, Ariel Hannah Bishop, and Sharon Lee George.

The Solomon Scholarship covers up to 16 credit hours of tuition per semester and is renewable for a total of four years. The Solomon winners are Benjamin C. Headley, Gabrielle Faith Loftis, and David Steven Wilkie, of Clinton.

Wilkie attends Clinton High School. A member of National Honor Society and Beta Club, he was a 2019 delegate to Palmetto Boys State and is a Cadet Sergeant First Class in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

He has run cross country and was a drummer in marching band. He is an Eagle Scout and recently organized a fun run for the South Carolina Make-A-Wish Foundation. He hopes to major in Bible and Religion, go to Erskine Seminary, and become an ARP minister. He learned about Erskine from family members, including his mother, Dr. Lynn Wilkie ’95, and his uncle, E. Phillip Cook ’92.

Dean of Enrollment Management Dr. Tim Rees was pleased with the number and quality of the scholarship competitors this year. “Our committee had a very difficult time deciding on the scholarship winners — it was that close,” he said.