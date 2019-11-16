Ensuring Our Water Supply

The Laurens County Development Corporation's fly-over of new water intake site, Lake Greenwood.

The Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission broke ground on Thursday (November 14, 2019) on a $52.5 MILLION project to ensure the county's water supply into the next generation and beyond. This is a fly-over of the Lake Greenwood raw water in-take site, part of the Baptist Assembly's lake-front property. The water treatment plant will be accessible from New Cut Road, near the Hwy 72 and Hwy 221 intersection (Lee's Barbecue) - the project includes a new, elevated tank at Milam Road and Hwy 72. This drone fly-over was piloted by LCDC Marketing Manager Whitney Robertson.

This project is made possible by a US Department of Agriculture - Rural Development loan -- Debbie Turbeville, State Director. Completion is projected in 2 1/2 years.

See Photo Galleries this website for more photos - and Nov. 20 issue of The Clinton Chronicle for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/growlaurenscounty/videos/422720648414290/