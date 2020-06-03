Home / Breaking News / Empowerment

A DAY OF HOPE.

 

 

The SC Empowerment Centre will sponsors its annual Day of Hope in Laurens.

This year’s event will be in the field near the Laurens Housing Authority, 218 Independence Ave., Laurens, on Saturday, March 21.

From 10 am - 2 pm, there will be games, food and more -- and all activities will be FREE for everyone. 

 

