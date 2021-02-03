Elections March 2

ELECTIONS: Ronnie Roth has won re-election to Clinton City Council by 3 votes.

Roth's election was 1 of 4 contested on March 2 ballots in Clinton and Laurens. In Clinton, Seat 1 incumbent Danny Cook won, 114 votes; to Ricky Martin Sr., 14, and Henry Anderson, 3. Roth won 34-31 over Mitch Meadors in Seat 5; Robbie Neal was unopposed for Seat 3.

In Laurens, Sara Latimore was unopposed for Seat 4. Marion Blonde Miller was elected with 60 votes, to 31 for Joe Lovin and 3 for Phillip McClintock, in Seat 1. Alicia Sullivan was elected with 79 votes, to Wayne Neal 25 and Faith Woodruff 1, in Seat 2.

For Laurens CPW, Ulysses Cunningham and Gerald Abercrombie were elected.

In Cross Hill, Randy Bishop was elected mayor, with Charles Bartee, David Coleman, Connie Jester and Beverly L. Jones on council.

In Waterloo, Barbara Smith was elected mayor, with Curtis Todd and Murry Jones on council.

In Gray Court, Joy Craine and Millie Dawkins were elected to council.

Votes will be certified on Friday, with the Laurens County Elections Commission serving as the Board of Canvassers.