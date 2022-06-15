Election 2022-Summer

Only two local races faced opposition in the SC primaries on Tuesday and each incumbent defeated their competition.
SC Rep. Stewart Jones captured 61.5 percent of the vote to win the Republican primary for SC House of Representatives-District 14. Jones, of Laurens, collected 2,258 votes. Joe Benson, of Cross Hill, had 955 votes, while Cole Kazmarski, of Waterloo, had 458 votes.
Jones won every precinct in Laurens County except for Cross Hill. Benson won the Cross Hill precinct with 53 percent of the vote (district includes the Lydia Mill section of Clinton).
Click here to see precinct voting totals for SC District 14.
Jones will now face Democrat Daniel Duncan, of Laurens, in the general election on November 8.
SC Rep. Doug Gilliam, of Buffalo, defeated Melinda Butler, of Union, 1,856-538 in the Republican Primary for SC House of Representatives-District 42. In Laurens County (including Clinton), Gilliam defeated Butler 410-165.
Voter turnout for the primaries was 15.52 percent of registered voters.
Click here to see how Laurens County voters voted in statewide races. -- golaurens.com
Statewide, Gov. Henry McMaster, Republican, will face Democrat and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham, of Charleston, in the November General Election. Attorney General Alan Wilson won his primary for a 4th term. Congressman Jeff Duncan of Laurens - endorsed by Save America President Donald J. Trump - is unopposed for re-election. South Carolina will have at least one new Congressman - state legislator Russell Fry with 51.1% of the vote defeated incumbent District 7 Congressman Tom Rice, who voted yes in the second impeachment of former President Donald J. Trump, and several other candidates in the eastern SC district.
The Republicans still have to decide who their State Superintendent of Education nominee will be: Kathy Maness with 31% statewide and Ellen Weaver 23% will be in a runoff. Democrat Lisa Ellis won 50% of her party's vote in the race to replace Republican Molly Spearman, who is not seeking re-election.