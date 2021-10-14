Educational Success

SUMMIT CLASSICAL SCHOOL SAYS IT ACHIEVES SOME OF THE BEST ELEMENTARY ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE RANKINGS IN SOUTH CAROLINA.

Summit Classical School, Clinton, ranked top among local schools for English/Language Arts and third in Math performance for the 2020-2021 academic year.

It also ranked in the top ten for both subjects among all charter elementary schools in the state authorized by the Charter Institute at Erskine, according to the South Carolina Department of Education’s Annual School and District Report Card system for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We are tremendously proud of our students’ academic achievements,”

said Mary Greene Thomasson, M.Ed., Principal and former Reading Coach at Summit Classical. “More than two-thirds of our students live below the poverty level, and this SC Report Card reflects impressive Math and English/Language Arts rankings among local school districts, and with other schools authorized statewide by the Charter Institute at Erskine. It shows that our curriculum is delivering impressive educational results, especially only two years after Summit Classical opened.”

In the 2020-2021 school year, Summit Classical School had 70.7% of all students living below the poverty level, one of the highest rates at a

charter elementary school. Yet it had 53.8% of its students meeting or

exceeding expectations among elementary and middle schools ranked on the SC Report Card. In English/Language Arts, it ranked first among local schools and fifth among Charter Institute at Erskine schools. In Math, it ranked third among schools and sixth among fellow Erskine elementary charter schools.

Summit Classical School is a tuition-free public charter school in Clinton for students in K-5th grades, established in 2019. Its vision is to foster a school climate that molds the development of individual character, sets the stage for academic achievement, and establishes a lifelong pattern of success. It offers a classical education using the Core Knowledge Curriculum.

Reason & Republic is an Education Management Organization which began launching and operating charter schools in 2017. It currently manages Belton Preparatory Academy, Summit Classical School, and the South Carolina Preparatory Academy, South Carolina’s first online classical public charter school. These schools are authorized by The Charter Institute at Erskine, whose mission is to certify high-quality charter schools that elevate educational opportunities through innovation and creativity.

For more information about Summit Classical School, please call (864)

547-2018, or email principal@summitclassicalschool.com. To learn more about Reason & Republic, please call (800) 210-2966 or email

info@reasonandrepublic.com.