Economic development recognition

TOP AWARD: Laurens County Development Corporation President/CEO Jonathan Coleman.

Consultant Connect Recognizes Coleman as one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan – Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants, announces its 2021 list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers.

The economic development professionals selected for this list were nominated by their colleagues in both the economic development industry and the site location consulting industry for excellent practices, innovation, and success in building the communities they serve.

Consultant Connect strives to lift up this industry by recognizing remarkable economic developers for the entire economic development community to learn from. Each recipient will receive their award at Consultant Connect’s ECONOMIX event in Phoenix, Arizona this December.

“Releasing the Top 50 list is one of Consultant Connect’s favorite times of the year because we are so passionate about economic development leaders. This year’s group faced hurdles unlike any other Top 50 group has seen over the past year, and we are honored to provide a platform for them to be recognized for the incredibly hard work that they do every day for their communities,” said Carla Sones, managing director of Consultant Connect. This annual list recognizing North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers is designed to acknowledge the hard work of the top leaders in this field and elevate the conversation around economic development and job creation.

QUOTES:

“I am greatly honored to be recognized, but I can’t receive recognition without recognizing the hard work of the rest of the team at the Laurens County Development Corporation. Lynn Finley and Whitney Lagrange work tirelessly to make our community a better place, and our Board of Directors is very supportive in our vision to make Laurens County a better place to live and work. It is truly a team effort and it is great to work with such a talented group every day.” – Jonathan Coleman, President/CEO, Laurens County Development Corporation

“I was elated to hear this news. Laurens County has a lot of great things going for it, and to have one of our own recognized as one of the top 50 Economic Developers on the continent is a big deal. There are good things in the works, and I am excited to see what the Laurens County Development Corporation will bring to us this year. Jonathan and his staff work hard to attract new industry for our community, and I thank them for all of their hard work and dedication to this county.” -Brown Patterson, Chairman, Laurens County Council

“This award is further evidence that Jonathan is and has been a driving force for economic development in Laurens County and the Upstate.” – John Young, Chairman, Laurens County Development Corporation Board of Directors

About Consultant Connect:

Consultant Connect is designed to bridge the gap between leading economic developers and site location consultants through exclusive networking events, educational services and leadership development. Consultant Connect not only gives economic developers an inside look into the world of site selection – it gives them the applicable information necessary to propel their careers and communities forward. For more information, please visit www.consultantconnect.org.

###