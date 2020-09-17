“Sugar Rush” presses forward for 80 new Laurens County jobs - AND THIS TUESDAY council meeting.

Fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements will bring an $11.8 million investment to Laurens County and will continue for a fourth-time extension another $2,5 million investment.

“Project Sugar Rush” is the 80-jobs, $11,815,000 investment. The company will be named when the FILOT ordinance is up for third and final reading Oct. 13; second reading came at the Laurens County Council’s Sept. 8 meeting.

Projects generally are code-named for industry competitiveness reasons, at least until final action is considered by a governing body. FILOTs are state-law-allowed incentives to attract industrial investments to South Carolina, sometimes in multi-county industrial parks.

Receiving first reading from the council was a separate FILOT for BMW.

This is the fourth time that the German giant automaker, which has its North American base in Greer (I-85 corridor between Greenville and Spartanburg), has initiated such an agreement with Laurens County. It allows BMW the incentive of paying a fee, instead of property tax, on equipment housed in multiple Laurens County locations.

It is a “smart move,” County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks told the county council.

The BMW agreement is Ordinance 883 and Resolution 2020-32-C; the “Project Sugar Rush” agreement is Ordinance 871 (resolution previously adopted).

The Laurens County Development Board plays a major role in recruiting new industrial prospects to Laurens County. That agency’s board was to receive an Economic Development Activity update at its noon meeting yesterday (Sept. 15). With social-distance seating, these meetings are being conducted in a training room at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, a division of Piedmont Technical College, at Hwy 221 and I-385, Laurens.

In a separate matter, the council heard from Laurens County Library Director Ann Szypulski that she intends to retire after 12 years service to the county.

She presented her job description (recommended salary range, $64,000 to $71,000/annual) to the council. She said her salary allowed her to settle in Laurens County, adding “I hope the new director will be able to move here as well.”

The Library System Board of Trustees made the salary recommendation. The director is responsible for programming and staffing at two libraries, Laurens and Clinton locations, and the Bookmobile.

Szypulski also has led an effort to educate the public about a new Clinton Library project, which is included in the $35 Million Capital Initiative sales tax vote that will face Laurens County votes in the Nov. 3 General Election. The new library will be on West Pitts Street, near Uptown Clinton, if the projects’ package is approved by voters countywide.

Szypulski’s retirement will be at the end of this year.

The next Laurens County Council meeting will be this Tuesday (Sept. 23) 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Masks are optional, and social-distance seating is designated for the audience.