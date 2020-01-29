Ecology award presentation Feb. 25

TEAM Ecology wins award.

The Laurens County Conservation District and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce receive the South Carolina Environmental Affairs Community Star Collaborative Partnership Award for TEAM Ecology

The Laurens County Conservation District and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce have announced the receipt of the prestigious Community Star Collaborative Partnership Award.

This award was made on behalf of TEAM Ecology, a collaboration of the Conservation District, the Chamber, the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center and the Laurens County Public School Districts 55 and 56.

TEAM Ecology, a 4 day educational event, was originally launched in 2013. The event takes place annually at the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center in the early spring. Third grade students, approximately 4200 impacted to date, from all Laurens County public schools participate in the event.

The students are grouped into teams reflecting South Carolina state symbols and guided to multiple educational stations by middle school students. The 4 days of activities are strategically planned and made possible by the efforts of many dedicated volunteers, sponsors, and Laurens County School Districts 55 and 56. A statistical sampling of students are given a pretest and post-test to coincide with the event as a way to measure the educational success of the program. With a 30% increase in participant knowledge in 2019, the supporting organizations find the efforts in educating Laurens County students on the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling to be a success.

Protecting the environment and natural resources are of vital importance. TEAM Ecology is an innovative, promising example of a public and private collaboration which builds positive community relationships promotes environmental sustainability and improves quality of life for the Laurens County community.

All volunteers, past and present, as well as sponsors, teachers, and students are invited to the award presentation at the Laurens County Council Chamber, 2nd floor, Historic Courthouse on the Square Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m.