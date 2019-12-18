Home / Breaking News / An Easement & An Incentive

An Easement & An Incentive

Wed, 12/18/2019 - 9:52am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/Editor
PHOTO - Leading the Pledge. Former Laurens County Sheriff Jim Moore leads The Pledge of Allegiance for the Dec. 10 Laurens County Council meeting. The council has established a new tradition of having veterans or active-duty service personnel lead The Pledge as the twice-a-month meeting begins. Moore’s military career spans 30 years. In 1980, he enlisted in the military police corps as a private assigned to an infantry unit in thew SC Army National Guard. He graduated Army Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army Signal Corps. His professional develop school are: Nuclear, Biological and Chemical, where he was awarded the Army Achievement Medal as honor graduate, and Signal Office Basic and Advanced, and United States Army Command and General Staff College. He commanded infantry and signal units within the National Guard. During Hurricane Hugo, Captain Moore served as military liaison to Georgetown County and was responsible for coordination of military assets into civilian relief efforts within that area. For his efforts, he was awarded the Army’s Humanitarian Service Medal. Upon completion of 25 years service to the SC Army National Guard, he was attached to the National Communications System, a part of the United States Department of Homeland Security. Upon his discharge in 2010, Moore was awarded the Legion of Merit for his assistance during Homeland Security’s efforts to restore vital communications systems during incidents of national significance, such as Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Ike. Moore’s additional awards: Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Component Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, the South Carolina Unit Citation, and the South Carolina Meritorious Service Medal. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

Joanna sidewalk approved; industry will get an incentive.

 

 

Laurens County will help to make possible a safety-enhancement sidewalk in the Joanna community, upon the request of the Coalition for a Better Joanna.

The county council has granted an easement in front of the Joanna Fire Department to make the sidewalk project feasible. The easement was for property outside the SC Department of Transportation’s right-of-way, council was told at its Dec. 10 meeting.

Joanna in eastern Laurens County is not a town, but it’s as large as a town with its own school, churches, business district and a Dollar General. The sidewalk will make it safer to walk along the Hwy 76 main traffic area to the Dollar General - the coalition as sponsoring group is a tax-exempt nonprofit organization with the mission of improving the Joanna Community. 

A proposal to the county says, “Our organization is currently exploring a project to install a sidewalk adjacent to the SCDOT right-of-way that would extend from the Dollar General Store to the Joanna Fire Department. The sidewalk would be just off the SCDOT right-of-way.”

Also at the council’s Dec. 10 meeting, council took the first steps facilitate an existing industry’s expansion. The industry was not named.

It is being called Project St. Barbara for the purposes of first reading of a support resolution and a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance. The documents say this $19,311,074 expansion will create about 79 new, full-time jobs at the project. It requires two more readings and a public hearing to become final. 

The council agreed with a Fire Service recommendation to assume ownership of the Ekom Fire Station. The fire department’s board has voted to dissolve - a lack of volunteers was cited as the reason. 

The building must be used for community fire suppression, or the property reverts to its original owners, the council was told.

Council also agreed to move a state agency’s offices out of the main courthouse.

The Probation Pardon and Parole Office will be relocated from Hillcrest Square to the former Church St. administration building (vacant for the past four years). There will be a revamping of the Church St. building of about $114,000 - most of that paid by the state - to include replacement of 35-year-old carpet. Council agreed to lock-in the price of new flooring before Dec. 31 - after that the Chinese product becomes more expensive because of tariffs.

With PPP out, more office space will be available for the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s and Public Defender’s Offices adjacent to two courtrooms inside the judicial-services-administration complex. 

The council also received an initial Scope of Work for a $700,000 freshening up of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens, where it conducts its meetings.

The work will start in the dome.

It is a 1837 architect Robert Mills designed courthouse, enhanced by a dome in 1911. A study has found water is entering the building at the dome; once leaks are repaired, guttering will be examined to keep water flowing off the building. This work will soon be up for bids.

 

 

Laurens County Council also:

-- heard a Clemson Extension, Laurens County update;

-- received a financial statement and was told the audit will be presented next month (an all-clear opinion);

-- received a Capital Initiatives sales tax update, that a 6-member commission will begin receiving projects for review and will develop a list;

-- appointed to the animal control advisory committee: Betty Burns, Natalie Hoffer and Dr. Bess Pierce; appointed to the GLEAMS board: Bertha Rice;

-- authorized maintenance for the EMS cardiac monitors; approved a pilot program (Iwork) for the Public Works Department’s work orders; agreed to use state Procurement Card Refund money to update technology (finance);

-- decommissioned codes enforcement officers deceased or left county employment (five people).

