Earning that first win

ELUSIVE -- that first win is important for the Red Devils (first half photos).

From the traditional pre-game activities - flags-raising, captains at midfield, breaking the banner and cheerleaders at kickoff - to the dramatic overtime-ending of the Sept. 24 game, Clinton kept after it against region opponent Emerald. Recognizing the new normal of the Coronavirus - COVID-19, CHS Athletics had protocols in place to promote safety - tickets sold on-line, masks and social-distance seating, and stadium signs encouraging precautions.

Corey Fountain, CHS football head coach, said a few hours before at the Laurens County Touchdown Club, that running backs are the strong point of this season's team, Shy Kinard, Jykorie Gary, Kimon Quarles, and at quarterback Austin Copeland took advantage of inspired play by the offensive line to contribute to Clinton's 240 yards of total offense. The Red Devils scored on a scoop-and-score muffed punt by Emerald and blocked two kicks.

All the action will be discussed and replayed Saturday morning from Whiteford's Clinton on WPCC AM-FM radio and on-line at the Large Time Network (Pat and Robin Patterson, station owners). The next opponent for Clinton is Broome, at Wilder Stadium Oct. 2. The next meeting of the Laurens County Touchdown Club will be Thursday, Oct. 8, noon at The Ridge recreation center in Laurens.

Look for CHS Athletics ticket-sales on-line.