DUI Crackdown

Public Safety kicks off DUI campaign ahead of Labor Day Weekend - end of 100 Deadly Days of Summer.

COLUMBIA — As part of the Sober or Slammer enforcement campaign, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will be cracking down on impaired driving August 19 through the Labor Day weekend.

The holiday weekend caps off what law enforcement calls the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day during which traffic fatalities historically increase. In 2021 alone, there were 10 fatal collisions with 12 fatalities during the Labor Day weekend.

"Many people try to enjoy one final vacation in these last few weeks of summer," said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. "Our troopers and officers are preparing to make sure those trips remain safe for everyone traveling our state’s roadways. People can expect to see increased enforcement, especially around popular vacation destinations and high-collision corridors."

Highway fatalities in South Carolina have decreased this year compared to 2021. As of August 16, 2022, data shows that there have been 631 people killed in total this year on S.C. roadways compared to 718 at this time in 2021.

"While we are pleased to see a decrease in the number of fatalities from last year, we truly believe that even one life lost on our roads is too many. That’s why we urge you not to let your guard down as we close out the 100 Deadly Days of Summer," said South Carolina Highway Patrol Colonel Chris Williamson. “The three main things we encourage all drivers to do is drive defensively, follow the posted speed limits, and designate a sober driver if you plan to drink alcohol."

State and local law enforcement will also participate in a multi-state joint public safety checkpoints and media events as part of the Hands Across the Border effort. In addition to DUI reduction, law enforcement will also place a strong emphasis on safety belts, speeding, and distracted driving behaviors for all drivers, including commercial motor vehicles.

"We want to remind drivers of large trucks to ensure their vehicles are in good operating condition and their loads are secured properly,” said State Transport Police Col. Dean Dill. “In addition, we encourage motorists be aware of large trucks and use caution when driving around commercial motor vehicles since they require more distance to stop and have more blind spots."

In addition to enforcement efforts, SCDPS will air public service announcements featuring the “Drink. Drive. Die.” concept on social and digital media, connected and cable television, and radio through September 5. South Carolina’s Sober or Slammer (SOS) campaign will correspond with the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

For additional information about traffic deaths in South Carolina, visit our Fatality Dashboard: https://fatality-count-scdps.hub.arcgis.com/.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Our mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors.