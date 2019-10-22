Drug trafficking and gun charges

Four Charged with Trafficking.

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - WLBG on-line

Four people are facing multiple drug charges, including Trafficking in Methamphetamine following a Clinton Police investigation yesterday morning.

It began when Officer Howard was patrolling the Gary Street area and reportedly observed a tag light out on a car. He initiated a traffic stop and the car pulled into a location in the 1300 block of Gary Street. Additional officers responded. Four people were identified in the vehicle. Lt. Anderson advised Officer Howard that one of the subjects was known to carry firearms. That subject reportedly exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area behind the house. Sgt. Mercer located that subject and placed him into detention.

Officers reported observing a green leafy substance on a seat inside the vehicle. Further investigation reportedly located a glass pipe with residue on one of the women from the vehicle. All four were placed under arrest.

Clinton Police, following investigation, have charged all four of the vehicle occupants with Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Cocaine Base, Criminal Conspiracy and Possession of fifteen dosage units of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

The subject who reportedly attempted to flee, 18-year-old Justice Zoin Dobbins of 76 Palmetto Street, Clinton, is also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and three weapons violations. He’s accused of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Violent Crime and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

In addition to the Trafficking, Conspiracy and Ecstasy charges, 28-year-old Hannah Danielle Frost of 648 Old Duglass Mill Road, Abbeville is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 28-year-old Rebecca Nichole Wilkie of 178 Lake Road, Clinton is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 27-year-old Ernesto Roger Eugene Sanchez Jr of 206 North Owens Street, Clinton is also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Hannah Danielle Frost, Rebecca Nichole Wilkie, Ernesto Roger Eugene Sanchez Jr. and Justice Zoin Dobbins remained in Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center overnight, awaiting a bond hearing on their charges.