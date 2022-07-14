Drug tracking case

Meth trafficker sentenced to 10 years.

LAURENS, July 14, 2022 – A Gray Court woman is headed to prison for 10 years after she was convicted Wednesday afternoon of trafficking methamphetamines, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday.

Wendy Michelle Green, 44, of Gray Court, was found guilty by a Laurens County jury of trafficking methamphetamines, second offense following a two-day trial. The jury deliberated about three hours before returning the guilty verdict.

Circuit Judge Daniel Hall sentenced Green to 10 years in prison. The sentence is considered serious under state law and Green must serve 85% of the sentence before being considered for parole.

In June 2020, Green was in a vehicle driven by another individual when that vehicle was stopped by deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for not having a tag light. The driver gave deputies consent to search the vehicle. During the search, Green attempted to conceal a bag containing more than 11 grams of methamphetamines and a meth pipe, but the items were spotted by deputies after they fell to the ground. Green was then placed under arrest.

The case was handled by Assistant Solicitors Jake Lampke and Jared Simmons, with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley. Green was represented by Catherine West and Tristan Shaffer of the 8th Circuit Public Defender’s Office.

Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in securing the conviction and prison sentence.

“Our folks along the thin blue line continue to fight the good fight in trying to get this poison off of our streets, and I am proud to support their efforts in the courtroom,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “We will continue to fight alongside our law enforcement partners to make the streets of our communities as safe as they can possibly be.”